Australia synagogue fire: PM condemns ‘shocking acts’ after suspicious blaze with 20 people inside

Anthony Albanese has pledged federal support for Victorian authorities after police reported a suspicious fire was lit at a synagogue in East Melbourne on Friday night.

Victoria police alleged an unknown man entered the grounds of the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation on Albert Street at about 8pm on Friday and poured a flammable liquid on the front door of the building and set it on fire.

Police alleged the man departed the scene on foot in a westerly direction along Albert Street.

There were an estimated 20 people inside the synagogue at the time of the incident, who were forced to evacuate through the rear of the building. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was contained to the entrance.

Police have been speaking to those in attendance and were working to establish the exact circumstances, including the motivation behind the incident. An arson chemist would be attending the scene, and police were seeking CCTV footage.

Victoria police commander Zorka Dunstan on Saturday afternoon revealed police were investigating another alleged incident at a business in Greensborough in the early hours of Saturday morning, where three cars were allegedly set on fire.

“The offenders also used spray paint on one of the cars and on a building wall. One of the cars was destroyed, while the other two were moderately damaged. We have local detectives investigating and they have the support of our counter-terrorism command as well as our crime command.”

Police were investigating whether there were any links between the incidents.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for anti-Semitic or hate-based behaviour,” Victoria police said.

Albanese said anti-Semitism has no place in Australia.

“Those responsible for these shocking acts must face the full force of the law and my government will provide all necessary support toward this effort,” the prime minister said.

The incident occurred on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest observed between Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, said the act was “disgraceful behaviour by a pack of cowards”.

“That this happened on Shabbat makes it all the more abhorrent,” she said in a statement.

“Any attack on a place of worship is an act of hate, and any attack on a Jewish place of worship is an act of anti-Semitism.”

Allan said anti-Semitism has no place in Victoria.

“To the congregation, including the women and children who were inside last night when the fire was lit: we are here to support your shule [synagogue] and to help you recover,” she said.

“To our Jewish community: I stand with you in the fight against hate and fear, and the Victorian people stand with you, too.”

Allan also acknowledged there was an arrest after an incident between protesters and police at a Melbourne CBD restaurant.

The federal home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said in a joint statement with the minister for multicultural affairs, Anne Aly, that the attacks were “disgusting and cowardly”.

The Victorian police minister, Anthony Carbines, told reporters on Saturday he had spoken to Burke, and that the Australian federal police and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) would provide support to the state police in the investigation.

The state Liberal MP David Southwick said in a social media post that the alleged perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“My thoughts are with every member of the Jewish community affected by these vile attacks,” he said.

“We cannot let these haters hijack our streets, our city, or our state. We must stand united against anti-Semitic violence.”

The federal opposition leader, Sussan Ley, said in a social media post the alleged incident was “horrifying” and “has no place in Australia”.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin said those responsible must face the full force of the law.

“These events are a severe escalation directed towards our community and clear evidence that the anti-Semitism crisis is not only continuing, but getting worse,” he said.

“We urge all sides of politics and all Australians to condemn these deplorable crimes.”

Carbines indicated that controversial legislation proposed in December to ban face masks and certain flags at protests would come before the state parliament after the winter break.

The Israeli foreign affairs minister, Gideon Sa’ar, said on social media his country “stands firmly with the Jewish community in Australia”.

“I strongly condemn last night’s vile anti-Semitic attacks in Melbourne, including the arson attack on the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation synagogue and the targeted violence at the Israeli restaurant Miznon,” he posted on X.

“There have been too many anti-Semitic attacks in Australia.” – Guardian