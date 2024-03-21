Sea views and timeless elegance on Rock Road in Booterstown for €1.5m

Address : 124 Rock Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin Price : €1,500,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

One of a pair of three-storey-over-garden period homes, number 124 Rock Road in Booterstown was purchased by its current owners back in 2011 for €645,000, according to the Property Price Register. “Though it was in great condition, it was still a bit dated. It had been a doctors’ surgery and had a large conservatory on the back over what was the kitchen – which itself had lean-to rooms – so it didn’t suit our plan to have a large kitchen that opened up to the garden,” the owner says.

Engaging architect Tim Kane of Kane Architecture, who suggested removing the conservatory and raising the kitchen roof to accommodate lots of glass, the result is superb and one of the highlights of the 261sq m (2,809sq ft) house. It’s now a warm and inviting space, allowing a huge open-plan kitchen with high-gloss taupe units overlooking the rear garden through wall-to-wall glazing. What was the old doctors’ surgery is now a cool snug (attached to the kitchen) that now has bespoke wall-to-wall shelving units.

Hall

Livingroom

As the house has all its original flooring – found under years of carpet – now sanded and polished, when it came to flooring for the kitchen, they sourced old wooden planks that came from a Scottish distillery: “The builders were horrified at the state of them and even suggested they use the other side of the boards but we loved them for the character they bring.”

An all-white palette (which shocked the builders, too, according to the owners) now acts as a backdrop for contemporary art and mid-century furniture, while the large windows, which have been replaced with solid-wood sash from their former PVC counterparts, allow lovely views of Dublin Bay. All shutters have been restored, negating the need for curtains, and there’s lots of privacy from a hedge out front.

READ MORE

The extension was desgined by architect Tim Kane

The old doctors'surgery is now a snug off the kitchen

Second livingroom

As it stands two formal reception rooms lie at hall level along with the large kitchen and dining area to the rear. A further reception room in the form of a family room lies on the first floor, with super views across the road to Dublin Bay. A bedroom and bathroom lie on this floor, while three further bedrooms lie over the next two floors. While works were happening it was discovered that a false ceiling had been installed in the main bedroom, and when it came down it allowed for a Velux, gaining both height and light. The en suite space for this bedroom was reduced in size which, in turn, gave room for a walk-in wardrobe.

Livingroom upstairs has two fine windows with views of Dublin Bay

Main bedroom

Family bathroom

Rear patio

To the rear lies a patio with raised beds that replaced “the original version, which was a bit odd as part of it looked like a swimming pool”. At the very back is a roller door for vehicular off-street parking, while there’s also residential permit parking out front.

It is the location of this lovely house that will be of interest. It’s less than a five-minute walk to the Dart, where you can be in town in 20 minutes or five minutes to Dún Laoghaire. The location across the road can never be built upon as it is a sanctuary: Booterstown Marsh, giving interest year-round.

Number 124, a timeless elegant home with sea views and a Ber of D1, is now on the market through DNG seeking €1.5 million.