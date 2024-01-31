Thoroughly modernised A-rated four-bed in Artane for €650,000

Address : 102 Chanel Road, Artane, Dublin 5 Price : €650,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

The owner of this house was visiting family in the area when he saw the semidetached property for sale. With the idea of buying and renovating it to help his son and his partner get on the property ladder, he bought the property in 2021 for €410,000, according to the Property Price Register. He then set about reconfiguring and renovating it from top to bottom, with savvy advice from interior designer Ruth Noble, to create this modern, four-bedroom home in walk-in condition with an A2 Ber rating and 115sq m (1,238sq ft) of space. The property also benefits from a large back garden. With the owner’s son and his partner deciding to live in the US, this home, which has yet to be lived in its current form, is on the market for €650,000 through Owen Reilly estate agents.

The owner future-proofed this home by upgrading it to an A2 Ber. The property has an air-to-water heat pump, was internally and externally insulated and new windows and doors were installed. A former garage to the side was re-roofed and incorporated into the ground-floor layout to create a fourth bedroom.

Living room

Dining area

Kitchen

Double bedroom on ground floor

The facade is neat, with cobblelock paving to the front, providing space for off-street parking, and a new black front door and grey-framed windows. Inside, the ground floor has durable wood-effect composite flooring throughout. The livingroom is to the left, off the entrance hall, and is painted, like the rest of the home’s interior, in a fresh white, with a sliding pocket door connecting it to the kitchen/diningroom.

You enter the open-plan kitchen/diningroom into the dining space with glazed French doors to the rear offering views of the expansive back garden. The kitchen is as sleek as it gets, with white handleless units offering lots of storage and brand-new integrated appliances, including an induction hob, extractor fan, oven, dishwasher, fridge and freezer. A picture window frames the garden well and has a storage bench for seating underneath. There is also a large island and breakfast bar with stool seating between the kitchen and dining spaces.

Double bedroom

Single bedroom or home office

Second bedroom

There is also a shower room, with grey stone-effect tiles, and a utility room, complete with a new washer and dryer, on the ground floor, as well as a double bedroom, which was created by converting an existing garage.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, also with fresh white walls, as well as semi-solid timber flooring and built-in wardrobes. The fourth bedroom is a single room and would also make a good home office. The main shower room is fully tiled in porcelain with a large shower cubicle and newly installed sanitary ware.

Large back garden

Aerial view

This home showcases how an older home can be brought up to a high modern standard. It is in an established residential area in Artane and a short drive from Clontarf and Raheny. Beaumont Hospital is just a five-minute drive away while it takes 15 minutes to reach Dublin Airport. Dublin city centre is also accessible from Chanel Road, with the 27B Dublin Bus route stopping a five-minute walk from the front door.