Four one-bed apartments from €200,000 to €300,000

2 Parkview Court, Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin 6W

This ground-floor apartment measuring 41sq m (441sq ft) just off the Harold’s Cross Road benefits from a convenient location close to the city and a trendy fitout. The open-plan kitchen/livingroom is a rather narrow space but is in great condition with light herringbone floors, recessed lighting, white walls and modern stainless-steel kitchen units complemented by a metro-tile splashback. Herringbone flooring continues in the bedroom and the bathroom looks freshly refurbished with grey tiling and a large shower. Management fees for the development cost in the region of €1,600 a year. The amenities of Harold’s Cross are on your doorstep and St Stephen’s Green is a 30-minute walk away. This D1-rated apartment is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €300,000.

48 Baily Point, Salthill, Co Galway

Opting for a one-bed offers the chance to live in one of Galway’s most sought-after areas at a more affordable price: asking €225,000 through O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers. This first-floor apartment with an area of 51sq m (549sq ft) sits across from Salthill prom, and Galway city centre is just a 25-minute walk away or less than 10 minutes away by car. With a C3 Ber, the apartment consists of a kitchen/living area, a bedroom and a bathroom. The management fee costs in the region of €1,300 per year.

10 Heritage House, Lyreen Manor, Maynooth, Co Kildare

Located adjacent to Maynooth University in Co Kildare, this one-bedroom first-floor apartment extends to 56sq m (603sq ft) with a C1 Ber. In a similar layout to all entries in this list, it consists of a small kitchen off the living area, a bedroom, a bathroom and a balcony large enough for a table and two chairs. There is no car parking space with this property, although it is walking distance from Maynooth train station, with regular commuter services to Dublin’s Connolly station, and access to the C3 Dublin bus route from the town centre. It has a C3 Ber and central heating. Management fees amount to approximately €1,500 per year. Number 10 Heritage House Lyreen Manor is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, seeking €200,000.

53 Swanward Court, Parnell Road, Dublin 12

This ground-floor apartment in Dublin 12, a 30-minute walk or 10-minute drive from St Stephen’s Green, comes to the mark benefiting from some upgrades, such as windows and a balcony door installed in 2021. The kitchen is slightly dated but is in fine order and opens on to the living space. Extending to 42sq m (452sq ft), the property has a bathroom, a bedroom and a west-facing balcony. Management fees cost about €2,279 per year. With an asking price of €250,000, the highest bid on the apartment stands at €255,000 at the time of writing, according to DNG Stillorgan.