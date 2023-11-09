Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Cork and Kildare

22 Ballygihen, Sandycove, Co Dublin

€565,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Two-bedroom semidetached bungalow extending to 58sq m (624sq ft). The house, in a gated residential community that is eligible to those over 55, is close to the Forty Foot and Sandycove Beach. It is one of only two bungalows in the complex and has access to communal gardens. Ber D2

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

58 Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€495,000, DNG

Two-bedroom midterrace townhouse extending to 71sq m (764sq ft). The property has a 65ft-long southwest-facing rear garden with scope to extend, subject to planning permission. It is a short distance from Rathfarnham village and has been upgraded in recent years. Includes parking for two cars. Ber D2

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

4 Clifton View, Ballintemple, Cork

€365,000, Timothy Sullivan & Associates

Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 180sq m (1,938sq ft). While the main roof has been addressed, the Victorian house, which has an additional 50sq m in the attic and a private lawn to the front, will require upgrading. Ber F

On view Strictly by appointment at tsullivanandassoc.com

The Stationmaster's Cottage, 439 Railway Cottages, Sallins, Co Kildare

€395,000, JP & M Doyle Ltd

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft). The property was the former home of the stationmaster for the nearby train station, which is a two-minute walk away for commuters. It has internal exposed brick walls, a large rear patio and a new boiler, windows and fittings. Ber B2

On view Strictly by appointment at jpmdoyle.ie

24 St Vincent's Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€795,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Detached three-bedroom bungalow extending to 107sq m (1,152sq ft). The property, located in a mature enclave, has been recently extended and renovated, and is off Temple Hill, close to all amenities, the coast and the Dart station. Ber B2

On view Strictly by appointment at lisney.com