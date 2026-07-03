What will €350,000 buy in Italy, Greece, France, Spain and Co Roscommon?

Roscommon: Athleague

This stone cottage on the Roscommon/Galway border is in a beautiful setting with nothing but woodlands, paddocks and the river Suck surrounding it. It is on 5.26 acres and was fully renovated and extended in 2024. It now has a floor area of 157sq m (1,690sq ft) and a B1 energy rating. Accommodation inside the house consists of a kitchen, diningroom, livingroom, office, two bathrooms and three bedrooms. Outside there is a range of outbuildings, a horse shelter, sand arena and two paddocks. Located in the Gorteencloogh or Corramore area, Athleague is less than five minutes away by car.

Price: €350,000

€350,000 Agent: DNG Ivan Connaughton

Italy: Lazio

A 19th-century townhouse in Arpino, Italy

In the historic centre of Arpino in Lazio, this 19th century townhouse was restored a few years ago to create a contemporary home set out over three floors. On the ground floor is a livingroom and bedroom with bathroom as well as a large cellar space. The first floor has a kitchen, diningroom and livingroom that opens out to a balcony. On the top floor is the main bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe, bathroom and balcony. The large rear courtyard is bordered by the ancient stone walls of a Benedictine monastery, and the house is just a short walk away from the main town square.

Price: €350,000

€350,000 Agent: caseecasalirealestate.it

Greece: Crete

A renovated stone house in Adele, Crete

Located in the village of Adele in Crete, this traditional stone house has been renovated with a modern design and comes with its own pool. The ground-floor living areas in the 100sq m (1,076sq ft) property are open plan and come with a fully fitted kitchen, air conditioning and flat-screen televisions. There is one en suite bedroom on the ground floor and a second one on the first floor. There is an outdoor dining area beside the pool and mosquito screens throughout the property. Adelianos Kampos beach is 2.6km away, and Heraklion airport is about 76km from the villa.

Price: €350,000

€350,000 Agent: aplaceincrete.co.uk

France: Languedoc Roussillon

A restored property in Bessèges, France

Dating back to around 1900, this restored property in Bessèges in the Gard region is surrounded by Cévennes National Park, so would be ideal for nature lovers or hikers. It is on a lovely plot with a well-established garden, covered parking spaces, a roofed summer kitchen, separate eating areas and a swimming pool. The house has an open-plan living/diningroom, kitchen and en suite bedroom on the first floor. On the ground floor there are three en suite bedrooms that all open out to verandas, with three more rooms and a bathroom on the top floor. Nimes airport is 64km away and Montpellier is 80km.

Price: €350,000

€350,000 Agent: selectionhabitat.com

Spain: Orihuela Costa

A five-bedroom townhouse on the Costa Blanca

The Orihuela Costa is a 16km stretch of coastline on the southern Costa Blanca. It’s a popular spot for holiday homes so this five-bedroom townhouse is sure to be of interest to those looking for something more than an apartment in the area. It has a floor area of 161sq m (1,733sq ft) over three floors. Inside there is a bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor, three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor and a fifth bedroom at the top. There is also a livingroom, kitchen and diningroom. The house, with its own pool and rooftop terrace, comes fully furnished.