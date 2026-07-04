Irish in Europe: ‘I love how affordable it is. There’s none of your €8 pints’

More than 100,000 Irish citizens live in other EU states, owing to the bloc’s rights to freedom of movement. Ireland took over the presidency of the European Council on July 1st.

To mark this occasion we speak to Irish people in every one of the EU’s other 26 countries. The largest Irish contingents are in living Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

We ask them what they like (and don’t like) about it and if there are any lessons Ireland could take from their countries. These stories are edited versions of submissions and conversations.

Netherlands

James Reidy from north Cork

Abroad: James Reidy in Rotterdam

I’ve been living away from Ireland for a decade, after moving to do a master’s.

Until 2021 I split my time between the Netherlands and the UK before settling in Rotterdam with my now wife. I work for an international events company.

I love the feel and style of Rotterdam. It’s very metropolitan and has that New York vibe. There are lots of international restaurants and bars and it’s easy to get around. The biggest thing I love is the ability to buy our first apartment. It’s something I could never imagine in Ireland. The feeling of owning my own home brings peace of mind.

Ireland could learn from planning and transport here. Rotterdam’s postwar redesign is a blueprint for modern living. And if Ireland’s transport was half as good, it would make a huge difference.

But I do miss the Irish warmth, the craic or just saying hello to a stranger on the train.

Estonia

Brian McCabe from Cloone, Co Leitrim

Brian McCabe with family in Tallinn

I’ve lived in Estonia for 10 years and work in the technology sector. What I admire most about Estonia is that it has modernised without losing its identity, keeping its language, culture and traditions central.

Estonia’s digital government is genuinely world-class. Lots of admin tasks that would take weeks elsewhere can be done online in minutes.

The biggest lesson Ireland could learn from Estonia is that a country is more than its economy. Younger people in Estonia feel like they can realistically build a life, buy property and take part in its future. In Ireland it often feels like political and economic power sits with the older generations.

Estonia lives with hostile Russia at its doorstep. So defence and geopolitics are taken much more seriously than in Ireland.

While winters are long, dark and cold at first, they get beautiful after Christmas when the snow sticks around.

Slovakia

Oscar Brophy from Ballyheigue, Co Kerry

Oscar Brophy in Bratislava

I live in Slovakia, where I teach, write and perform. Coming from an island on Europe’s western flank, the sense of connectedness to other countries is hard to beat. I can walk to Austria in 30 minutes if the mood takes me. The weather is miles better than in Ireland as well.

I think Ireland could learn from its pub closing times, which are pretty loose. Some stay open until 6am without a special licence. And the average price of a pint is around €2.50.

But people can be a bit cold, and in general have no problem telling you exactly how they feel about something (or about you). Sometimes I’d prefer to be kissed with a lie than smashed in the face with the truth.

It saddens me that the hospitality Irish people like me are afforded out in the world isn’t being fully reciprocated by people back home.

Poland

Adrian Foy from Portlaoise, Co Laois

Abroad: Adrian Foy, Poland

I’ve been living in Poland for almost 14 years. I work in international finance and initially came for two years, after the bank I was working for opened a branch in Krakow. But now I’m married with two children and have a nice life here in Wroclaw.

I love exploring this beautiful and massive country with every landscape available. I really like the seasonal weather, which gives us snow sports during winter to outdoor pints in summer.

The benefits of Schengen means travel here is exciting, such as driving to Berlin for a long weekend. But I don’t like the proximity to the war in Ukraine.

The people here are lovely, but the Polish language is difficult. However English is commonly spoken in cities.

It can be bureaucratically complex but has an amazing personal identification system connecting all parts of life. One thing I miss is the Irish pub culture, especially for sports.

Austria

Eithne Knappitsch, from Inishowen, Co Donegal

Eithne Knappitsch

I’ve been back and forth to Austria since 1999 but have lived here since 2008. I married a local man and I lecture in intercultural management where I set up the first English bachelor’s degree in Austria.

I live in Klagenfurt, where we have mountains and lakes. I love that it’s a border region, making it multilingual and multicultural. Everyone jokes that you can lunch in Italy and have afternoon coffee in Slovenia – but people really do make the most of it here.

Huge importance is placed on sustainability and it’s well-funded and incredibly clean, something Ireland could learn from.

But it takes a lot more time to make deep, close connections than in Ireland. And something I miss about Ireland is the little conversations without agenda, and the openness of people.

[ Raising children abroad: ‘Their Irish identity is an anchor, the only portable home they have’Opens in new window ]

France

Doug Armstrong from Bettystown, Co Meath

Doug Armstrong in France

After working for a few years in the food industry, I quit my job with the intention of going to Australia. A French girl put a stop to that and after marrying in 2005 we moved to France, opened Le Cottage Restaurant in Vaux-sur-Mer and never looked back.

I love the location – I can jump on a train and be in Paris in three hours, drive five hours south and I’m at amazing ski resorts in the Pyrenees. I’m close to the airport of La Rochelle, so just a 90-minute flight to Dublin.

French people are actually really nice too. As long as you make an effort to fit in and learn the language, French people are very welcoming. One thing Ireland could learn from France is to have more respect for others and for yourself, especially kids.

Italy

Orfhlaith Ní Chorcora from Douglas, Cork

Orfhlaith Ní Chorcora in Italy

I’m a language graduate who studied in Italy before returning to Ireland where I fell into the blossoming IT industry. My Italian husband spent four years in Ireland but couldn’t cope with the grey weather so we relocated to Rome and then Tuscany.

I ran a partner business for Oracle EMEA and later for Equinix, travelling the world. After 30 years in IT, I recently took a break to pursue other interests.

We share our time between Tuscany (winter) and Liguria (summer) and are avid readers, swimmers, walkers, cinema goers and wine buffs.

I love the weather (except the Tuscan heat), food, culture and mindset of the Italians – enjoy life and savour what it has to offer. I love their openness and genuine love of their country. Ireland could learn from the Italians to celebrate itself and its traditions more. There is beauty and lore in every town.

Sweden

Mark Whale from Cavan

Mark Whale in Sweden

I left Ireland in 2010 after getting my PhD in physics and work in an industry-related role. I’m very active in outdoor and extreme sports and enjoy climbing and skydiving.

I love the cleanliness, the quiet, the people, the nature and freedom – we have a strong right to roam rule in Sweden. And while taxes are high I get to see the benefits.

I bought a house here aged 34. But I think Ireland could learn how they handle renting here – restricting landlords while still allowing profits.

I increasingly notice the Irish relationship to pubs and drink compared with here. Maybe it’s too much part of Irish identity. On the flipside it would be nice to have a village pub to catch up with others and Sweden has high levels of loneliness.

I find it funny that being Irish can feel “exotic” here compared with UK or US immigrants.

Romania

Mike Waters from Spiddal, Co Galway

Mike Waters lives in Romania

I studied law at UCG and qualified as a solicitor but had massive wanderlust and lived in Australia, Brazil and Saudi. I married my Romanian wife in 2005. In 2011 we set up a business in Bucharest and developed a niche in teaching English for business and legal communications.

I love the summer weather in Romania, though global warming means you sometimes can’t go out in July and August. Romanian people are very friendly and warmhearted.

Bucharest is an interesting, eclectic city that blends many types of architecture. But a lack of discipline in planning results in some aesthetically undesirable buildings.

They have handled immigration well here and there are very few tensions largely down to the work visa system.

Cyprus

Rachel Watchorn from Dublin

Rachel Watchorn and her family in Cyprus

I moved to Cyprus in 2015 following the 2008 financial crash, which left myself and my husband unemployed. We found a cafe bar for sale and moved with our youngest son to take it over. Our son went to a private English school where he made fantastic friends. We’ve been running Searays Cafe Bar ever since.

We’re both now aged 61. We love living in Cyprus and plan to retire here in due course. I love the climate here, the chill slow pace of life and the safety in bringing up children.

I don’t enjoy the Cypriot bureaucracy or the fact that there’s not a huge Irish community in Pafos. Thanks to the EU we were able to move here completely hassle-free. I think what Ireland could learn from Cyprus is to slow down and enjoy the tempo.

Luxembourg

John Caulfield from Athenry, Co Galway

John Caulfield in Luxembourg

I’m a father of two married to a Luxembourg national, living here since 2008. I have worked in the fund industry, currently on a career break as a stay-at-home parent and am a low handicap golfer.

I love the standard of living and how things just work. The administrative process is streamlined and certain.

The quality of the food and restaurants is great, as is the health service. The school system has many more options than Ireland, especially for students who are not purely academically focused.

I also love the diversity of language and culture here. The local language (Luxembourgish) is widely spoken and essential for integration. But sometimes it feels like there are too many languages, people who grow up here speak four languages fluently. People are very friendly when they hear you are Irish.

Portugal

Clare Dempsey from Dublin

Clare Dempsey in Coimbra, Portugal

I was a nurse at St Brendan’s, Grangegorman, and retired aged 55. My husband and I reckoned we had one more adventure left in us. We wanted a relaxed lifestyle, outdoor living, a pool and to enjoy the sunshine, so moved near the city of Coimbra in 2014.

We’d previously had holidays in central Portugal and it appealed to us. It’s much greener than somewhere like the Algarve. We couldn’t find a house we wanted so instead bought a site and built.

The Portuguese are lovely and very like the Irish; they love chatting. You don’t meet anyone unpleasant. We speak the basics but people are very amenable if you make any effort at all.

I love the easy-going, laid-back lifestyle. Things get done at a slower pace and if it’s not immediate, it’s no big deal. We go to the same supermarket every week and everyone at the tills has time to stop and talk.

Croatia

Cheryl Devine from Derry

Cheryl Devine and her partner

I was working on a cruise ship when the pandemic changed my travel plans. My partner is Croatian, but I couldn’t get in as I had no residency, but the Irish embassy helped me out.

I’m in Croatia six years now, and run a restaurant with my partner in a small village about an hour from Dubrovnik. I love the slow pace of life.

There is a saying in this area (Dalmatia), “fjaka”, which means a moment of calm. In daily life this means people take time to have a coffee. Coffee culture is the biggest thing here. People go for coffee and spend two hours over the same espresso. Others will join their table, their kids will come, office workers will come, they will catch up with neighbours. Everyone meets and talks.

The low level of salaries can be difficult here. And the overtourism means it’s hard for locals in places such as Split to find a home. My village has 70 people but in summer there are 2,000 visitors a week. But in winter everything shuts down.

What I miss about Ireland is the community groups, parent groups. I also (sometimes) miss the rain.

[ Is life cheaper abroad? We compare everyday prices in Ireland and 10 overseas citiesOpens in new window ]

Czech Republic

Mark Keogh from Dublin

Abroad: Mark Keogh in Czechia

I moved to Prague in 2007, with my wife from the Czech Republic, who was homesick.

I live in the suburbs and daily life here is really good. I love the feeling of safety here, crime rates are low and you are not watching your back. It’s different from growing up in Ballyfermot.

I also love how affordable it is here. There’s none of your €8 pints. I recently saw Duran Duran and tickets were only about €40. And I’m three years away from owning my own apartment – the difference to Dublin is phenomenal. I work in supply chain planning for the airline industry and wages here have increased since joining the EU.

I miss everything about Ireland – food (especially bread), friends and family. I had always thought I would eventually move back home. Unfortunately I don’t think that’s possible now. Ireland has become far too expensive.

Finland

Brendan Humphreys from Dublin

Brendan Humphreys

I‘m an associate professor of east European studies, specialising in the Balkans. I’ve been living in Finland since 1992. I’m in a long-term relationship and have an adult son.

Helsinki is an elegant, maritime city and very green (when not under snow), spacious and easy-going. I live 6km from the centre where it’s common to see deer, foxes and sea eagles. I love the trams, the balconies, the architecture.

We love city exploring but also Finland’s remote lakes and forests. But from November it’s dark, miserable and cold and this frequently lasts until April.

Ireland could learn from its city planning. Dublin was once described to me as an expensive traffic jam. We could also learn from Finland’s civil (if not always exciting) political discourse.

In my work I like to stress the long-term EU contribution to Northern Ireland peace. The EU’s peacebuilding role is often overlooked but is something Irish people are aware of.

Malta

Anthony and Selena Murphy (nee Gildea) from Co Cork and Co Kildare

Anthony and Selena Murphy

We met in New Zealand in 2009 and have lived in Malta for 12 years. We work here in recruitment (Anthony) and business development/part-time badminton coach (Selena).

We love the cost (or almost lack thereof) of childcare. Friends at home are paying a second mortgage for childcare. The scheme was introduced to encourage women back into the workforce and has been very effective.

This is one example of how living expenses are much lower than in Ireland. Another example is bin collection – it might seem minor, but we have refuse collected every day for free.

The heat in July and August can be very uncomfortable and you can’t venture too far from either air conditioning or a swimming pool/the sea.

Wherever we are we feel very proud to be Irish and are very conscious to instil that pride in our kids as they grow up away from home.

Belgium

Eoghan Walsh, born in Dublin, raised in Carrigaline, Co Cork

Eoghan Walsh lives in Brussels

I’ve lived in Brussels since 2009 and it’s the perfect size for me. It’s a proper world city in miniature – you can walk from one end to the other in an afternoon.

Despite its reputation as a boring city, it’s actually a wildly chaotic and energetic place thanks to its diversity. It’s got great cinemas, wonderful beer cafes, effective public transport.

Life runs at a slightly slower, less aggressive and less nakedly capitalistic tempo than Dublin. There is a strong culture of developing thought-out public spaces and quality public architecture.

The EU has been central to my career (I currently work in the European Parliament press service) and personal life (I met my wife while on Erasmus). I was briefly a professional beer writer but now in my spare time I write a newsletter called Brussels Notes about life in the city.

I drifted away from my Irishness in my 20s, but having two young (Hiberno-Belgian) children has pushed me to reconnect through their experience of Irishness without my hang-ups.

Lithuania

Brendan Harding from Carlow town

Abroad: Brendan Harding, Vilnius

I worked in Ireland until I was 38, when I studied creative writing. I spent the next 15 years as travel writer, visiting 90 countries. One of those countries was Lithuania, where, in 2015, I found a space that suited my temperament.

I love how Vilnius has the feeling of a small town with nature and the countryside part of the city. It’s not uncommon to see deer, wild boar, pine martens wandering in the suburbs. Vilnius doesn’t rush. The city has a calm and almost laid-back atmosphere, quietly hiding the industry of the Lithuanian people.

In summer, life moves outdoors, where the streets and old cobblestone alleyways come alive. I think Ireland could learn from people’s enjoyment of long summer nights without excessive alcohol.

Lithuania has a similar history of occupation and attempts to dismantle the native languages as Ireland. But even after 11 years here I find the language hard to master.

Slovenia

Deirdre Kevin from Cashel, Co Tipperary

Deirdre Kevin in Slovenia

I run a consultancy focused on media regulation and policy with clients mainly outside Slovenia. I married a Slovenian man 15 years ago, and enjoy hiking and walking my dog.

Slovenia is very beautiful with 60 per cent forested land. Although very small, it stretches from the Alps to the Adriatic with wonderful mountains, lakes and rivers.

Most people grow vegetables here, something that seems to be lost in Ireland. The health system is good – with free prescriptions and online access to medical files.

One thing I don’t like here is hyper-development in tourism, often against local wishes, which means it’s in danger of destroying what makes it special.

I am one of the few Irish in Slovenia so miss a good Irish bar and the usual slagging matches.

Bulgaria

Liam Hamilton was born in Belfast

Irish Abroad: Bulgaria - Liam Hamilton

I was born in Belfast 71 years ago and moved to the UK aged five and to Bulgaria in 2004. I worked at proofreading, editing and help people study English.

I live in a small village near the Black Sea surrounded by fields and forests. I have kind and helpful friends and neighbours as well as three rescue dogs who love to run, play and swim at the beach.

Bulgaria is beautiful with low population density and low cost of living. In many ways similar to Ireland thanks to its nature and welcoming locals. One negative is the drivers, and an appalling car crash rate.

I feel privileged to be an EU citizen, having seen the transition to and benefits of EU membership while living here.

Greece

Cliona Kelly from Galway

Cliona Kelly

I’m 27 and left Ireland at 24 to study for my master’s in Sweden. I moved to Greece after graduation to volunteer with refugees. Now I am director at an NGO helping asylum seekers and refugees. Outside work I enjoy dancing, yoga and the beach.

I love the fresh food, culture, weather and the friendly people. The way of life is very different due to the weather, late summer evenings eating in tavernas, enjoying drinks with friends, all outdoors into the early hours.

I live in a smaller city and the pace of life outside Athens is slower with coffee culture and time for friends central to daily life. The nature is incredible and diverse. Ireland could learn from the shared spaces here and how late coffee is the norm but binge drinking is not.

One of the downsides is the low pay and the sometimes toxic work culture. People are very positive about the Irish.

Latvia

Kerry O’Hare from Blackrock, Co Louth

Kerry O'Hare in Latvia

I came to Latvia for a job opportunity a year ago with my husband and son (9). Moving here was a big decision, but it’s been really positive and very easy to integrate and settle.

When I arrived I was struck by the amount of trees and green areas in Riga city centre. The pace of life is very gentle and the people are very warm. They are quiet but welcoming, particularly if you try to speak the language.

The city is a gem. It’s beautiful from the old town’s wooden buildings to the art nouveau architecture, around the banks of the river Daugava. We instantly felt comfortable here.

In winters the days are short and it can be dark but we take vitamin D and use a SAD lamp.

Midsummer was a huge celebration here and I realised it used to be a very strong tradition in Ireland. We are privileged to be able to move to another EU country with such ease.

Denmark

Sean Walsh from Galway city

Seán Walsh in Denmark

I studied environmental science at UCG (now University of Galway). I came to Denmark as a volunteer in nature conservation-turned-bartender in Aalborg. After two years I am manager of an Irish pub.

I can live cheaply here by Irish standards, with my own apartment for about €600 a month. Social spaces are generally very cheap too, with beer and coffee often costing less than in Ireland.

The city centre is mostly apartment buildings and living above busy streets making life very convenient. Intercity trains run very frequently and at all hours. Danish people drink a lot and this culture seems to come from peer pressure, an after-work beer can become staying out all night. In Ireland people generally know when to stop. Customers’ favourite question is, “do you like it here in Denmark?” with their opinion of you riding on your answer. You must love Denmark!

Germany

Caoimhe Cotter, from Wexford (with west Cork roots)

Abroad: Caoimhe Cotter, who lives in Frankfurt, Germany

After graduating I took up legal traineeship at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt – where I happily still work today.

My role heavily involves cross-cultural collaboration. I find an Irish perspective goes a long way. We are naturally nuanced communicators and storytellers.

Germany is striking for the sense of civic responsibility held by the average person. Frankfurt is a thriving cosmopolitan city with a large expat population and a wide array of cultures.

While the punctuality of the Deutsche Bahn is largely a myth, Dublin’s public transport could take a leaf out of Germany’s book when it comes to the U-Bahn/S-Bahn (mainly underground) services.

I don’t like the extremely humid, hot summers without a fresh sea breeze! I grew up sailing in the summers in the sunny southeast. I would trade Frankfurt’s 35-degree-plus deathly heat and relocate closer to the sea for a cooler, wetter, more “Irish” summer instead.

Spain

Emer Moroney from Galway

Irish abroad: Emer Moroney in Spain

When I finished my degree and HDip in 1984, I left Ireland due to the economic downturn and a lack of teaching jobs. I came to Spain for a year to teach English at an oil refinery in Puertollano, Ciudad Real. It’s here that I met my husband.

I am over 40 years in Spain but the older I get the more Irish I feel. The Spanish seem to have a true admiration for Irish people. My two grown-up children, who were raised in Spain, have a great grá for Ireland and have even learned a few Irish words. In our home English, Spanish and Irish can be heard. I miss the truly Irish character and fun, which can only be found in Ireland.

I am now retired and living in Playa San Juan, Alicante. I love the mild winters here, the great food and the diversity of living in such a huge country. But I don’t very much like the hot summers, hordes of tourists.

Hungary

Gerard McNamara from Limerick

Gerard McNamara

I’m originally from Limerick and left Ireland in 1991 after my Leaving Cert. I have lived in England, Saudi Arabia and Hungary.

I work as a university lecturer and am involved in anti-human-trafficking. Being in Hungary means being more affected by the war. I travel to Ukraine on a regular basis to volunteer in medical areas and in humanitarian-aid.

I love the good food here, the summer weather and that it’s easy to travel to other countries from here.

What Ireland could learn from Hungary is how they love their language and work hard at keeping it alive. They are also passionate about learning other languages. They are very multilingual.

The only negative is that Hungary isn’t always friendly to foreigners and making a decent salary can be tough unless you have very good skills in your area of expertise.