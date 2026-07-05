Woman secures protection order after waking up in ‘pool of blood’ following attack

A woman who described how she woke up “in a pool of blood” after being attacked by her former partner has secured a protection order against him.

The woman said she and the man had one young child together and that the man was “very dangerous” and “unpredictable”.

In a sworn statement to Dublin District Family Court, she said she left the man when their child was three weeks old as he started verbally and physically abusing her.

“He left me with black eyes, busted lips and stabbed me in the back,” she said.

The woman managed to get away from him and stayed in a refuge. She said she had got her life back on track and a new home.

However, her former partner found out recently where was living and came to her new home, she said.

The woman said the man wanted her to “sign our child over to him” and that she would not agree to it.

“He physically abused me, he beat a bar off my head,” she said. “He was trying to stab me. Because he couldn’t get me with the knife, he started biting my toes ... I passed out and woke up in a pool of blood. He was still sitting there making threats and started hitting me again.”

Judge Gerard Furlong said he would “absolutely” grant the woman a protection order on an ex-parte – or one side represented only – basis.

The order states the man is not to threaten or use violence, put the woman in fear through his words, deeds or actions and he is not to stalk or watch where she lives.

There is no access order in place for the man to see the child. The judge said given what had allegedly happened, the man was not to text or email the woman about access while the protection order was in place.

Furlong also said given the sworn evidence of “very serious assaults” it would be advisable for the woman to ask gardaí to prosecute the man.

A full hearing, which the man is expected to attend, was set for a later date.

In a separate case, a woman secured an interim barring order against her son after she told the court her house had been shot at.

The woman told the court her son was a drug dealer and that is why her home was targeted.

She was previously granted a barring order, which excluded him from her home, and from watching or being near it, but this had recently expired, the court heard.

The woman said that since the order had lapsed over recent months her son kept breaking into her home.

She said he broke in one night last month and she found him on the sofa.

“I told him I was getting the guards,” she said. “He smashed my property in my house and threatened to come back and burn my house. I have to constantly keep my windows and doors locked.

“He keeps popping my window open with a screwdriver. I can’t live like this. I’m begging you, give me a barring order so I can get him arrested when he comes.”

Judge Furlong said he would grant the woman an interim barring order on an ex parte basis, which excludes her son from her home for eight days. A full hearing, which the woman’s son is expected to attend, was set for later this month.