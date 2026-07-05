The story of two Dubliners planting a wood on the wild Atlantic coast

Wind is the main problem, and then the salt that comes in on the wind. On this peninsula in north Sligo, where you can hear the sea rattle and rumble on three sides, there is not much in the way of bushes and trees growing, and our plans for a shelter belt were generally greeted with scepticism.

This is a story about how two people living in Dublin made a small wood and a garden on the north coast of Sligo. It aims, incidentally, to show anyone else who is thinking of such a thing how it can be done with not much money but a lot of work and time. There had been some upheavals in our lives, for different reasons, and this new enterprise offered a change of direction, a kind of therapy. Therapy, too, for the planet, though that was not a consideration then. Climate change can be too big a notion to comprehend, but the planting of trees is a practical way to do something about it, or at least not contribute to it.

We started in 1992, my wife, Anne, and I and our children, with a big field, bare except for grass and rushes and, along one ditch, a couple of old elder trees; at the bottom a big willow bush, probably marking a division of land. Thirty years later the field has become a wood, a garden and an orchard of apples and soft fruit, and it is full of birdsong. The work of many hands has gone into making it; a great many other people provided inspiration.

The raw materials for what we did are readily available. Many parts of Ireland still have old cottages lying vacant, with an acre or two attached, and there are now good grants for doing up such houses. A hunt in the ads of local newspapers or the windows of auctioneers would yield many possibilities. The price of a hectare will vary, obviously, between the Golden Vale and the drumlins of Leitrim, but what you want is a marginal piece of land.

Good land will produce better trees, but for the purposes of this project, good land is a luxury. And the cottage is a secondary consideration. The pleasure is found in what you do with a bare field: a caravan will suffice for living quarters; the wood will take off on its own.

The cottage we found had its roof but no windows, walls a good two feet thick, and earth floors in two of the three rooms. There were two hectares of land with it, about four acres; one hectare was usable, the other was a cutaway bog, for looking at. The land, and the garden we might make in it, was the attraction; the house was a bonus.

It must be said that much of the charm of the place lies in its very bareness. A few kilometres back from us there are some big woods and fine trees, then as you move down along the coast the trees thin out to the occasional sycamore and alder and scrub willow. You emerge into the bog, a low-lying plain that stops at the sea. The sky is big.

Ben Bulben, the great table mountain of myth, closes the view at the end of our field, off in the distance to the east. Closer, to the southwest, Knocklane, an impressive hill above a long strip of land ending in a promontory fort, divides the sheltered beach near us from the long and open Yellow Strand of which WB Yeats spoke.

When we first came here, from the field of scutch grass you looked to the north across a half mile of bog to a cottage on a headland; a bit nearer there was a row of three cottages. If somebody passed along the road on the far side of the stream that ran the length of our field, on foot or bike or in a tractor, they seemed to be floating through the bog. One interfered with this landscape at one’s peril. But the Atlantic wind was wild and would persuade you not to venture outdoors for much of the autumn and winter. Making a garden, and tending it, would be difficult. We were not, we felt, as hardy as the people who lived there before us. So we set about planting some trees for shelter.

John S Doyle

The water table is high. The soil is poor and mostly shallow, with a layer of dab near the surface. Dab, or daub, is a gluey, grey substance that is nearly impossible to dig. We consulted books to find which species of trees might deal with (1) strong wind, (2) sea salt, (3) poor soil, (4) wet soil. Common alder was the main candidate; it seemed to tolerate all of these difficulties, and it would also improve the soil, soaking up moisture and setting nitrogen.

A man from the Forestry Services came out to have a look; his advice was minimal but useful, and the following spring we planted 200 trees: birch, alder, sycamore, pine, hawthorn. Another couple of hundred the next year, and so on. The alder turned out to be hardy; not so the sycamore and pine; some birch grew once there was a little shelter; the hawthorn were slow but steady. The shelter belt took about 10 years before you could call it a plantation; after 15 years or so the trees suddenly achieved critical mass, forming a canopy. It had become a place you could take a walk in: a wood.

This was not an abandonment of city life for a simpler existence in the country, something the late Michael Viney described well in his Irish Times column. At various points, Anne and I thought of moving to live in Sligo permanently, but that never happened: most of my work was in Dublin, and the money was earned there and spent in Sligo. And later our children made their lives in Dublin.

Since 1992, the climate has changed noticeably. Rain is as frequent as ever, but the amount that falls is greater. The ground was always boggy, and it improved as the alders grew – they don’t mind sitting in water for a long time; alder has been used for the piles under bridges and houses; much of Venice was built on alder – but we are barely above sea level, if at all, and when the soil is sodden the roots can be disturbed in strong wind, and some trees start to rock.

We are conscious that sea levels are rising, and it would not take much of an increase for our whole field, wood and house to be inundated and blown away. We were told that in a storm not many years before we arrived, the sea came up to what the children called the Y sign, the yield-right-of-way at the T-junction, where left brings you to the sea along the flat bog road, and right, along by the stream and our stretch of land, leads to the crossroads and on towards Ben Bulben. We have seen the force of the sea make, for a time, an island of a neighbour’s house a little to the north, so that he had to leave his car at the gate and walk through the water on the short road in to get to the house.

But the project continues. Thirty years on, we are still planting – oak, beech, hazel, alder buckthorn and swamp cypress have joined the original trees – though running out of space for it. There are a few thousand trees; what was an empty field is nearly full. Underplanting of the wood with other species, such as holly, is coming on well.

Some of the original trees have succumbed to storms and rising water levels, but their place is taken by others. And other ventures become possible. We introduced a beehive now that there was something for bees to feed on, and shelter for them; this is a work in progress. There is apple juice being made from the orchard.

Our young ones, who spent many months of their childhood here each year, now come back with their children, for whom the place is a fine playground, and there is plenty of work for the adults to do. The weather is often overcast and rainy, but they don’t mind that; and the sun, when it shines on the golden bog, is, as a neighbour put it, like a visit from an old friend.

This is an extract from Salt Wind, Rising Water: Planting a Wood on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Coast. John S Doyle is one of the voices behind It Says in the Papers, on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland