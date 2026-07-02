New detached homes at upscale Enniskerry scheme, from €1.625m

Address : Merlin's Way, Cookstown, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow Price : €1,625,000 Agent : DNG

Homes in an upscale development in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, have been future-proofed in a couple of ways: there are trusses in the attics that would make an attic conversion easy; downstairs, a party wall between a study off the front hall and a shower room could be removed to create an en suite bedroom.

These are unexpected features in Merlin’s Way, a crescent of eight detached houses close to Enniskerry village. It takes its name from the merlin, a breed of small falcon that lives in the Wicklow Mountains.

Seven of the eight houses built by Rosemount Properties – two four-bedroom homes and five with five-bedrooms – are now for sale through DNG New Homes.

The four-bedroom houses, extending to 234sq m (2,519sq ft), have an asking price of €1.625 million, while the five-bedroom homes extend to 281sq m (3,025sq ft) and have an asking price of €1.775 million. All have an A2 Ber rating, with air-to-water heat pumps, underfloor heating in the ground floor and a heat recovery ventilation system.

Interiors, designed by Muriel Simpson of Simpson’s Designs, are smart: there’s a large diningroom/livingroom with alcove lights on the right of the front hall in the four-bedroom showhouse, and a study and shower room on the left. Crittall-style double doors open into a long kitchen/dining/livingroom.

Kitchens and wardrobes are all from Gallagher Kitchens. Cleverly designed floor-to-ceiling doors opening into a coffee dock can be pushed back out of the way into side pockets. The long quartz-topped island has a wine fridge; an Elise Luxe range cooker, Belfast sink and large larder cabinet are features included as standard. More Crittall-style doors open into a large walk-in pantry; next to it is a large utility room, which is floored, as is the pantry, with herringbone-pattern brick.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room with a double sink, and a floor tiled to give the appearance of a woven mat inset. The family bathroom has a large wall-to-wall mirror and a free-standing oval bath.

Outside, a wide granite-paved patio opens on to a wide back lawn, surrounded by high granite walls. The cobblelocked front garden has room to park two cars.

Merlin’s Way is one of a number of new developments on Cookstown Road, a short distance past the entrance to Summerhill House Hotel. It’s within easy walking distance of the centre of Enniskerry village, with footpaths all the way.

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