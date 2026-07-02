Residential

New detached homes at upscale Enniskerry scheme, from €1.625m

Crescent of eight A-rated homes by Rosemount Properties a walk from village

Merlin's Way, Cookstown, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
Merlin's Way, Cookstown, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
Frances O'Rourke
Thu Jul 02 2026 - 05:552 MIN READ
Address: Merlin's Way, Cookstown, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
Price: €1,625,000
Agent: DNG

Homes in an upscale development in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, have been future-proofed in a couple of ways: there are trusses in the attics that would make an attic conversion easy; downstairs, a party wall between a study off the front hall and a shower room could be removed to create an en suite bedroom.

These are unexpected features in Merlin’s Way, a crescent of eight detached houses close to Enniskerry village. It takes its name from the merlin, a breed of small falcon that lives in the Wicklow Mountains.

Seven of the eight houses built by Rosemount Properties – two four-bedroom homes and five with five-bedrooms – are now for sale through DNG New Homes.

The four-bedroom houses, extending to 234sq m (2,519sq ft), have an asking price of €1.625 million, while the five-bedroom homes extend to 281sq m (3,025sq ft) and have an asking price of €1.775 million. All have an A2 Ber rating, with air-to-water heat pumps, underfloor heating in the ground floor and a heat recovery ventilation system.

READ MORE

Look inside: Substantial Dartry home with idyllic garden designed with family life in mind

New luxury five-bedroom homes for sale in Foxrock in Dublin

Five houses around Dublin on view this week from €395,000

Dalkey Lodge Nursing Home site gets green light for 22 homes

Interiors, designed by Muriel Simpson of Simpson’s Designs, are smart: there’s a large diningroom/livingroom with alcove lights on the right of the front hall in the four-bedroom showhouse, and a study and shower room on the left. Crittall-style double doors open into a long kitchen/dining/livingroom.

Kitchens and wardrobes are all from Gallagher Kitchens. Cleverly designed floor-to-ceiling doors opening into a coffee dock can be pushed back out of the way into side pockets. The long quartz-topped island has a wine fridge; an Elise Luxe range cooker, Belfast sink and large larder cabinet are features included as standard. More Crittall-style doors open into a large walk-in pantry; next to it is a large utility room, which is floored, as is the pantry, with herringbone-pattern brick.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room with a double sink, and a floor tiled to give the appearance of a woven mat inset. The family bathroom has a large wall-to-wall mirror and a free-standing oval bath.

Outside, a wide granite-paved patio opens on to a wide back lawn, surrounded by high granite walls. The cobblelocked front garden has room to park two cars.

Merlin’s Way is one of a number of new developments on Cookstown Road, a short distance past the entrance to Summerhill House Hotel. It’s within easy walking distance of the centre of Enniskerry village, with footpaths all the way.

Car-free living and effortless style at Liberties terrace for €625,000 ]

Frances O'Rourke

Frances O'Rourke

Frances O'Rourke, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about homes and property
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions