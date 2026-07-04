Evara gets green light for 800 new homes at sites in Saggart and Lucan

A computer-generated rendering of the planned development in Saggart, which will see the construction of 611 homes. Photograph: Digital Dimensions

Housebuilder Evara Developments has been granted permission to proceed with two large-scale residential developments in Saggart and Lucan, Dublin, which combined would deliver 825 homes.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has granted permission for Evara’s development with Kelland Homes Ltd of 611 homes off Boherboy Road in Saggart, over widespread local concerns.

Permission was originally granted for the development earlier this year, but it has since been subject to a number of appeals from both the developers themselves as well as the local community.

Among those who raised issues was People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who wrote in a letter to the planning authority that “residential development in the area has been rapid, but the essential promised amenities remain undelivered”.

While not opposing the building of the “much-needed housing” itself, he noted that “it must include the necessary infrastructure for communities”.

An Coimisiún Pleanála’s inspector’s report noted that other objections included “allegations that the proposal prioritises housing yield over sustainable place making and infrastructure-led development” alongside “significant concerns regarding increased traffic volumes arising from over 600 new dwellings”.

One objector, a local mother, highlighted the pressure on schools and GPs in the area, noting that she had to apply to five separate schools before finding a space in junior infants for her son.

The developers themselves had appealed a €2 million fee which had been required at earlier stages of the planning process due to concerns over a lack of open space available to the public on the site.

Following an examination of the planning authority requirements, An Coimisiún Pleanála agreed with the developers that this payment was unwarranted given that their site met the threshold for public open space.

Of the 611 homes, half will be houses, with a mixture of detached, semidetached and terraced properties ranging from two to five bedrooms in size.

Five buildings, ranging from four to five storeys, will deliver 172 apartments as part of the scheme, with a mixture of one, two and three-bed apartments available across the five blocks. There will also be 133 one, two and three-bed duplex homes available in the development.

There are plans for a creche, as well as a one-hectare area set aside for a new school.

Evara Developments Ltd – formerly known as Quintain – and Kelland Homes Ltd were both contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, in Lucan, Evara’s Adamstown development will consist of 214 apartments in three blocks ranging from one to nine storeys in height.

These will comprise 95 two-bed apartments, 94 one-bed apartments, as well as 25 studio flats. Each apartment will have its own patio or terrace.

The plan also provides for four retail units, a childcare facility and 18 car parking spaces, in addition to the 82 already provided in the multistorey car park in Adamstown.

The plan was approved by South Dublin County Council.