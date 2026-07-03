Residential

Look inside: Portobello meets Paris in charming ‘upside-down’ two-bed

There’s a distinctly Parisian feel to this delightful end-terrace home

1 Portobello Place, Portobello, Dublin 8
1 Portobello Place, Portobello, Dublin 8
Erin McCafferty
Fri Jul 03 2026 - 05:452 MIN READ
Address: 1 Portobello Place, Portobello, Dublin 8
Price: €685,000
Agent: Owen Reilly
View this property on MyHome.ie

You’d be forgiven for thinking you were in the City of Light on walking into 1 Portobello Place in Dublin 8. There’s a distinctly Parisian feel to this charming two-bedroom home, which visitors often remark upon when entering.

Perhaps it’s the long, double-glazed, latticed sash windows, which flood the property with light; the inlaid polished wooden floors arranged in a circular design; or indeed its upside down layout, which is not unusual on the Continent, but rare to find in Dublin.

Built in 1843, this end-terrace Victorian residence near Lennox Street in the heart of Portobello is now on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €685,000. It is accessed via gated stone steps, flanked by honeysuckle and lavender bushes. The steps lead to a private courtyard of five houses from the same period.

The pale blue Georgian front door of 1 Portobello Place is original and opens to a hallway with two double bedrooms and a bathroom situated off it.

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The 66sq m (710sq ft) house, which has a D Ber, previously served as the headquarters of an architectural firm and it was the owners who in effect turned it upside down, making the main reception room into an open-plan kitchen/dining/sittingroom, upstairs.

The current owners bought it in 2023 and have decorated this dual-aspect room in a bohemian but homely fashion – cosy, yet chic. They built bookshelves around the windows in the sittingroom, and replaced the cupboards above the sink in the kitchen with a cottage-style delph shelf instead. They also had a pantry cupboard installed here and constructed a Juliet balcony accessed through double doors off the kitchen, adding to the Parisian feel.

They converted the attic, too, which now serves as a playroom/office, and added a spiral staircase to access it from the sittingroom.

Downstairs, they renovated the bathroom. At the back of the building is a small, private east-facing courtyard, and here you can see the original boundary walls.

1 Portobello Place is within a private courtyard of five houses
1 Portobello Place is within a private courtyard of five houses
1 Portobello Place entrance hall
1 Portobello Place entrance hall
Open-plan kitchen/dining/sittingroom
Open-plan kitchen/dining/sittingroom
The owners built bookshelves around the windows in the sittingroom
The owners built bookshelves around the windows in the sittingroom
One of two double bedrooms, located on the ground floor
One of two double bedrooms, located on the ground floor
Private east-facing courtyard
Private east-facing courtyard

Planning permission is in place to build a ground-floor extension to the house and a roof garden.

Portobello is a picturesque district, previously known as the Jewish quarter of Dublin, and now home to artisan establishments such as Brindle Coffee and Wine and the Bretzel Bakery. It’s about a 15-minute walk from Grafton Street.

Despite its proximity to Dublin city centre, 1 Portobello Place has a tranquil setting and is just yards away from the leafy banks of the Grand Canal.

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