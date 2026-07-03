Wicklow hotel cancels ‘secretive’ Peter Thiel conference

Peter Thiel: A protest had been planned by activists who have condemned Palantir’s role with the Israel Defense Forces. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

A five-star hotel in Co Wicklow has cancelled bookings for a “secretive” conference which was to be hosted in August by US tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

The planned event at the Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa, scheduled to be attended by a senior Nato commander and Trump administration officials, will not now go ahead at the venue.

Thiel was a cofounder of payments group PayPal and Palantir, a defence contractor known for mass surveillance and criticised heavily for its “strategic partnership” with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in its assault on Gaza.

A leaked schedule for the “retreat” hosted by Dialog, an invitation-only group cofounded 20 years ago by Thiel and entrepreneur Auren Hoffman, featured discussions on topics including preparations for a third World War, battlefield technologies, nuclear energy and cult-building.

“Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa confirms that a publicised event scheduled to take place in August will now not be taking place at the hotel,” a spokesman for the hotel said in reply to questions. “We have no further comment.”

The proposed event had drawn criticism from Opposition parties, who said it should not go ahead. A protest had been planned by activists who have condemned Palantir’s role with the IDF.

The hotel is owned and operated by the MHL Hotel Collection, a long-standing tenant of the Powercourt Estate.

The estate said it was “relieved and pleased” by news of the cancellation on Friday.

“Following a period of great concern for Powerscourt Estate and on foot of discussions with The Powerscourt Hotel, we are relieved and pleased to announce the Dialog event planned for August at the Powerscourt Hotel has been cancelled,” it said.

“Powerscourt Estate wish to thank all of those who supported us through this difficult and challenging time. Including our staff, neighbours, friends, supporters and legal team.”

The estate previously said it was taking legal advice on whether it could move to cancel the event itself.

In a statement issued to The Irish Times after it first reported on the event, it said: “The estate wish to unreservedly state that if it was within their remit they would cancel the event planned. However, as they have a legally binding lease with MHL Hotels this is not possible.

“Powerscourt Estate are currently taking legal advice as to whether or not they can affect the planned event. No further comment will be made at this time.”