Victorian redbrick with sleek interior in Sandymount for €1.8m

Address : 128 Tritonville Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,800,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

A Victorian redbrick in Sandymount was divided into nine bedsits when a young couple bought it in 2001. They moved to London soon after and renovated it at a distance as a single home, adding a two-storey extension at the rear and revamping it from top to bottom. In 2016 they put it up for sale for €1.75 million – then decided to move home and didn’t sell. Now 128 Tritonville Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4, a 196sq m (2,111sq ft) two-storey over-garden-level terraced four-bed is back on the market, for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.8 million.

Although the house hasn’t changed much since 2016, the owners have repainted and redecorated over the years, in mostly neutral shades with contrasting dark and pale greys, and upgraded the back garden. They put in a lot of insulation and the house has a B2 Ber.

The glossy front door opens into a hall with a chandelier, laminate oak floor and an arch over the stairs at the end. The drawingroom on the right has the same floor, ceiling coving, a limestone fireplace with wood-burning stove and plantation shutters. The room behind is laid out as a double bedroom, with a wall of built-in wardrobes. New owners might opt to turn this back into the more traditional reception room you would expect to find beside the drawingroom, making the house a three-bed.

Hallway. Photographs: Angela Mujica

Drawingroom

Kitchen

Livingroom

At the end of the front hall, in the extended part of the house, there’s a modest double bedroom with built-in wardrobes looking over the back garden. Next to it is a shower room with part-tiled walls and floor.

READ MORE

The heart of the house is downstairs at garden level where there’s an open-plan kitchen/livingroom/diningroom, with a tiled floor throughout. The kitchen is at the front of the house, the livingroom towards the back, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that fold back, opening on to the patio.

A large grey Silestone-topped island in the kitchen has a good-sized timber-topped breakfast bar; the units are a glossy grey and plantation shutters cover the window. A small utility room opens off the livingroom, next to the staircase, and there’s a small downstairs toilet next to the diningroom.

The family’s diningroom is in the extended part of the house, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors wrapping around most of it, opening on to the patio.

Diningroom

Main bedroom

Back garden

Rear of house

Upstairs on the top floor are two double bedrooms. The main bedroom is the width of the house, with two windows with plantation shutters looking over the front. A room divider conceals a good walk-in dressingroom, with tall wardrobes fitted into the divider on one side, shelving on the other. The part-tiled en suite has a bath.

The 83ft-long private back garden is nicely landscaped and well designed for children: the artificial lawn is bordered by shrubs, plants and a few trees; a path runs beside the lawn to a space at the end with room for a shed and a trampoline. A wide timber gate opens into a lane that runs behind the terrace, giving the house rear access: the lane, off Claremont Road, ends at this gate. There is off-street parking for a car in the front garden.

The house is less than 10 minutes’ walk from the Lansdowne Road Dart station, close to the Aviva Stadium and Sandymount village.