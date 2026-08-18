Dramatic drop in Catholic baptisms across island of Ireland

Catholic baptisms in Ireland fell by 30 per cent over the past decade.

The number of Catholic baptisms on the island of Ireland fell 30 per cent in the decade to last year, according to figures published today by the conservative think tank, the Iona Institute.

Using figures provided by Catholic dioceses, the group found considerable regional variation in the number of baptisms across the country with a drop of 40.8 per cent in Meath diocese, covering much of the Dublin commuter belt.

In Elphin diocese, which covers mainly Co Roscommon, there was an increase of 0.9 per cent in baptisms. It is the only Catholic diocese on the island where there was an increase in baptisms over the period between 2015 and 2025.

In Dublin’s Catholic archdiocese, there was a drop of 39.9 per cent in baptisms over the 10 years. In Down and Connor (mainly Antrim and Belfast) the drop was 37.9 per cent.

In Derry, another large Northern Ireland diocese by population, there was a drop of 26 per cent in baptisms over the decade.

The Iona Institute attributes 60 per cent of this decline to falling birth rates.

It notes over the 10-year period, births on the island of Ireland fell 18.8 per cent, with a drop of 17.9 per cent in the Republic and 21.3 per cent in Northern Ireland.

The institute said, according to figures from the Republic’s Central Statistics Office, in 2016, 78.3 per cent of children aged up to four were recorded as Catholic with 9.2 per cent as having no religion. By 2022 those figures were 65.4 per cent and 15.6 per cent, respectively.

Almost 68 per cent of mothers of these children marked themselves as Catholic in 2022, with 15.7 per cent as having no religion.

The figures indicate that almost all mothers of 0-4 year-olds who identify as Catholic in Ireland still have their children baptised.

Iona Institute chair Tom Finegan said the figures were “not a surprise” given the rapidly falling number of births and growing secularisation.

“Given that births have fallen by almost a fifth in the last 10 years and more people are ticking the ‘no religion’ box in the census, we could expect nothing but a big drop in baptism figures,” he said.

The fall in Catholic baptisms “must be seen not simply as the result of secularisation, but even more as a result of falling births.

“Ireland’s fertility rate is now just 1.5, well below the replacement level of 2.1. This should be of concern to everyone, regardless of religious belief,” he said.

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