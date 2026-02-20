High-end apartments come to the market at Beaufield Mews in Stillorgan

Having hosted half a dozen sitting presidents and countless celebrities including Hollywood movie legend Rock Hudson, tennis ace Bjorn Borg and U2’s Bono over the 70 years when it was a restaurant, Beaufield Mews in Stillorgan is now gearing up to cater for a more permanent kind of clientele.

Since acquiring the storied south Dublin venue a year ago, well-known builder Brian M Durkan & Co has wasted no time in removing the original structure and replacing it with a bespoke apartment scheme which was drawn up and approved in advance of the property’s sale.

The resulting development of 30 large A-rated one, two and three-bedroom apartments will be brought to the market for sale individually in the coming weeks through agent Hooke & MacDonald.

While prices for the scheme have yet to be confirmed, the units are expected to start from just over €500,000.

Housed within a distinctive four-storey block, the apartments at Beaufield Mews consist of a mix of nine one-bedroom, 18 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Each unit within the development includes a spacious terrace or balcony.

An aerial view of the Beaufield Mews site in Stillorgan in south Dublin

Most of the apartments are dual-aspect, and the penthouse-level units have large south-facing private terraces. The ground-floor units have own-door access, while the upper-floor units may be accessed from an external walkway. The development also includes surface car parking, along with separate bike and bin storage facilities.

Given their location in the much sought-after location of Stillorgan, the apartments in Beaufield Mews should prove to be particularly attractive to those looking to downsize from houses within the immediate area. Located on Woodlands Avenue, the apartments sit adjacent to Oatlands College and primary school and the established residential estates and roads of Beaufield Manor, and Cherrygarth and Trees Road in Mount Merrion.

In terms of local amenities, the scheme sits within a short walk of Stillorgan Shopping Centre, now known as Stillorgan village, and is well connected by public transport links thanks to its location within a short walk of the N11 quality bus corridor, where numerous routes service Dublin city centre (St Stephen’s Green), UCD’s Belfield campus, and the Sandyford Business District. It is also conveniently located for those looking to access the amenities of the surrounding villages of Dundrum, Donnybrook, Ballsbridge, Blackrock and Ranelagh.