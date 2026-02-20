Residential

New three- and four-bed homes in Co Kildare ideally situated for commuters

A total of 28 homes are coming to the market at Marmion Walk by Westin Homes in north Kildare town

Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare
Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare
Miriam Mulcahy
Fri Feb 20 2026 - 05:452 MIN READ
Address: Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare
Price: €485,000
Agent: Coonan Property New Homes
View this property on MyHome.ie

Marmion Walk on Clane’s Millicent Road is a new development by Westin Homes bringing a mixture of three- and four-bed homes close to the centre of this north Kildare town.

There are a total of 28 homes coming to the market through Coonan Property New Homes. In this release, there are three midterrace three-bed houses with an area of 115sq m (1,237sq ft) for sale, priced from €485,000; as well as five three-bedroom end-terrace houses with the same floor area, priced from €500,000.

In addition, there are three 112sq m (1,205sq ft) three-bed semidetached houses for sale, priced from €495,000, and four three-bed semidetached houses extending to 115sq m (1237sq ft), priced from €500,000.

There are also 10 four-bed semidetached houses extending to 141sq m (1,517 sq ft) for sale, priced from €540,000.

READ MORE

High-end apartments come to the market at Beaufield Mews in Stillorgan

What will €225,000 buy in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria and Donegal?

Landlord Ires Reit back in profit and increases revenues despite selling some units

Government pushes for apartment living in desperate bid to deliver housing

Entrance hallway
Entrance hallway
Sittingroom
Sittingroom
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen and living area
Kitchen and living area

The homes were designed by Furey Consultants and the layout is cleverly arranged with plenty of extra storage, and the attics have the trusses cut back, making future conversion less troublesome. The houses are A rated, with doors and windows are by Munster Joinery and the kitchens and wardrobes are by Cawleys.

There is a flooring allowance, and the bathrooms come as seen in the showhouse, with Sonas sanitary ware, wall tiling and shower screens. There is brilliant storage under the stairs, and an extra closet that could be kitted out as a pantry.

The kitchens have quartz-effect countertops and do not come with appliances, but the purchase and installation of appliances can be arranged with the developer before moving in if desired.

The terraced houses have a combined living/dining area and a separate livingroom; a guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two large and a smaller bedroom. The principal room comes with en suite, and there are wardrobes in the two larger bedrooms.

Dining area
Dining area
Principal bedroom
Principal bedroom
Family bathroom
Family bathroom

The garden has post and timber panels and is seeded. To the front of the house is a cobble-lock driveway. Many of the houses on site are already occupied, a future release will see two-bed duplex apartments and one-bed ground floor apartments. There is a creche on site.

Millicent Road is just off the main road in Clane and while traffic in the town can be heavy, it is within walking distance of the town centre and crucially, there will be a road through the estate that connects to the Prosperous school where the town’s second-level community school and two of its primaries are located.

The relief road around the town ensures connections to the wider road network. Clane lies between the M4 and the M7 and there is a bus service to Dublin and the train stations of Sallins to the south and Maynooth to the north will see commuters into Dublin city centre.

Miriam Mulcahy

Miriam Mulcahy

Miriam Mulcahy, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions