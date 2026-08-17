‘A very dark day in Carlow’: Sisters seriously injured in fatal M9 crash are named

Five teenage boys, who were travelling in a stolen BMW in the wrong direction on the M9 motorway near Moone, Co Kildare, were killed in the crash. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Three women and a boy who were seriously injured after their car was struck by a stolen vehicle on the M9 motorway in Co Kildare on Sunday remain in hospital.

Five teenage boys, who were travelling in a stolen BMW in the wrong direction on the motorway near Moone, were killed in the incident.

Sisters Alma and Niamh Kinsella were in the front of the second car while their younger sister Ellie Hendricken was a rear-seat passenger alongside her nephew. The young boy was also seriously injured in the incident.

It is understood that the older sisters remain in a serious condition in Tallaght University Hospital, while their younger sister is being treated for serious injuries in St Vincent’s University Hospital after being transferred there from St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The boy is being treated for serious injuries at the children’s hospital in Crumlin.

All four are from the Carlow area. They were making their way to Dublin Airport to attend a family wedding in England when the collision occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“It is a terrible, sad event,” Fr Tom Little, from Askea parish in Carlow, said.

“It’s very hard to comprehend what’s after happening. Everybody is hoping that those that are injured will make a full recovery.”

Little has been in touch with the family of those who were injured and said they are “bereft with sadness”. He has also been in touch with some relatives of the deceased teenagers, saying it was “a terrible day for them too”.

“It’s a terrible loss, [the boys] had their whole life in front of them.”

Local councillor Paul Doogue said the Carlow community was in “total shock” and hoping the injured people will recover.

The Fine Gael councillor said it was tragic that such a “life-changing” incident could happen to a family setting out on a holiday.

“There’s no point in saying different, it’s actually shocking.”

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Doogue extended his sympathies to the families of the teenagers who were killed. He said the law must be respected, but it was “so tragic to have five young lives lost”.

He said his thoughts were also with the gardaí and other members of the emergency services who attended the scene, saying what they witnessed was “absolutely horrific”.

Cllr Ken Murnane, mayor of Carlow, said the local community was “devastated by what’s happened”.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said the injured women and child were “in our minds, please God they will make a complete recovery”. He also extended sympathy “to the families of the young men that have lost their lives”.

Fergal Browne, a local Fine Gael councillor, said it was “a very dark day” in Carlow.

“It’s a dreadful tragedy on many levels, and obviously it will have a big impact in Carlow with the family that unfortunately were involved in the crash, and then the individuals who lost their lives,” he said.

Mark Leigh, a Labour councillor in Kildare, said the situation was “very tragic” and it was “going to be a tough week” in the area.

“First and foremost, I’m thinking of all the families involved, and hoping beyond hope that the family that survived the crash pull through.”

In a statement, Tusla said its staff are working to provide supports to the families and communities affected by the crash.

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured, and those who lost their lives in the tragic and distressing incident which took place on the M9 over the weekend,” the child and family agency said.

“An Garda Síochána are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of this incident, and we will provide any information necessary to support them in their investigations into this tragedy.

“Our staff will be working with partner organisations to provide supports to the local families and communities affected.”