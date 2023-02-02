Five homes on view this week in Limerick, Kildare and Dublin

13 Cornelscourt Hill Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18
€925,000, Sherry FitzGerald
This three-bedroom detached bungalow extending to 193sq m (2,077sq ft) includes an attic conversion and utility. Located minutes from Cornelscourt village, the property has private front and back gardens and is set behind electric gates. Ber F
On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie
Lavalla, Glenview Avenue, Farranshone, Limerick
€335,000, Rooney Auctioneers
This three-bedroom detached bungalow extends to 97sq m (1,044sq ft). Located in a much sought-after neighbourhood, the property is within walking distance of the city and a host of local amenities. Dating from 1954, the house has ample parking and a gated pedestrian entrance. Ber E1
On View: By appointment at rooneys.eu
16 Windsor Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin
€375,000, Vincent Finnegan
This two-bedroom townhouse extends to 67sq m (721sq ft). Located in a secluded development of 32 homes with ample car parking, the property has a Pollock mobility lift and storage in the attic. Ber D1
On View: By appointment at finnegan.ie
99 The Grove, Celbridge, Co Kildare
€469,950, Remax Team Lorraine Mulligan
This detached four-bedroom house extends to 142sq m (1,528 sq ft). The property, located in a mature estate, is a five-minute walk to Celbridge and is close to all amenities, including Hazelhatch train station. Dating from 1983, it has a southeast-facing back garden and a block-built shed. Ber C1
On View: By appointment at teamlorraine.ie
22 McCabe Villas, Booterstown, Co Dublin
€475,000, DNG
This two-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 67sq m (721sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property is within easy walking distance to the villages of Booterstown and Blackrock as well as the Dart station. There is potential to extend, subject to planning, and all furniture is included in the sale. Ber D2
On View: By appointment at dng.ie