Five homes on view this week in Limerick, Kildare and Dublin

This Foxrock home is just minutes from Cornelscourt village

13 Cornelscourt Hill Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€925,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom detached bungalow extending to 193sq m (2,077sq ft) includes an attic conversion and utility. Located minutes from Cornelscourt village, the property has private front and back gardens and is set behind electric gates. Ber F

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This Limerick home is within walking distance of the city

Lavalla, Glenview Avenue, Farranshone, Limerick

€335,000, Rooney Auctioneers

This three-bedroom detached bungalow extends to 97sq m (1,044sq ft). Located in a much sought-after neighbourhood, the property is within walking distance of the city and a host of local amenities. Dating from 1954, the house has ample parking and a gated pedestrian entrance. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at rooneys.eu

READ MORE

This Blackrock home boasts a mobility lift and attic storage

16 Windsor Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€375,000, Vincent Finnegan

This two-bedroom townhouse extends to 67sq m (721sq ft). Located in a secluded development of 32 homes with ample car parking, the property has a Pollock mobility lift and storage in the attic. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at finnegan.ie

This four-bed home is just a five-minute walk to Celbridge

99 The Grove, Celbridge, Co Kildare

€469,950, Remax Team Lorraine Mulligan

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 142sq m (1,528 sq ft). The property, located in a mature estate, is a five-minute walk to Celbridge and is close to all amenities, including Hazelhatch train station. Dating from 1983, it has a southeast-facing back garden and a block-built shed. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at teamlorraine.ie

This two-bed home in Booterstown has the potential to extend

22 McCabe Villas, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€475,000, DNG

This two-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 67sq m (721sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property is within easy walking distance to the villages of Booterstown and Blackrock as well as the Dart station. There is potential to extend, subject to planning, and all furniture is included in the sale. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie