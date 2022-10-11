Five homes on view this week in Dublin

7 Hampton Park, St Helen’s Wood, Booterstown, Co. Dublin

€975,000, Turley Property Advisors

9 St Patrick's Terrace, Monkstown, is a renovated two-bed home.

This four-bedroom, three bathroom house extending to 140sq m (1,507sq ft) offers generously proportioned accommodation, a private, sunny rear garden, and off-street parking for two cars in a much-sought-after and readily accessible south Dublin location.

BER: D2

On view: Strictly by appointment at turley.ie

READ MORE

9 St Patrick’s Terrace, Monkstown, Co Dublin

€550,000 Sherry FitzGerald

This fully upgraded, renovated and modernised semi-detached two-bedroom family home of 83sq m (893sq ft) comes with low-maintenance gardens to the front and rear, off-street parking and a large garage which a new owner might decide to replace with an extension subject to planning permission. The property is located close to the amenities of Monkstown and Dún Laoghaire.

BER: C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

16 Seafield Crescent, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€725,000, DNG

16 Seafield Crescent, Booterstown, has planning permission to convert the garage.

This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 93sq m (1,001 sq ft) and comes with full planning permission to convert the existing garage to form part of the dwelling, and for a first-floor extension to the side and a single-storey extension to the rear. The approved plans offer the potential to increase the overall floor area by 51 sq m (549 sq ft). The property is situated very close to the QBC and the Dart.

BER: D2

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

103 Seapark Drive, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€575,000, REA Grimes

103 Seapark Drive, Clontarf, needs modernisation.

This three-bedroom semi-detached house measuring 105.9sq m (1,140 sq ft) is well laid-out but in need of modernisation. Located in a mature and settled area and just a short walk from Clontarf promenade and Clontarf village, the property has front and rear gardens and potential for off-street parking to the front (subject to planning permission).

BER: G

On view: Strictly by appointment at reagrimes.ie

12 Foster Terrace, Ballybough, Dublin 3

€350,000, DNG

12 Foster Terrace, Ballybough, is a two-bed, villa-style property.

This two-bedroom villa-style period property is located within a short walk in either direction of Dublin city centre, Fairview Park and Clontarf. Extending to 70 sq m (753 sq ft), the property has a bright and spacious interior and offers the purchaser a blank canvas in which to create a comfortable city home. The rear garden is a mixture of paving and bedded plants and has access to a storage shed and rear laneway. There is ample on street parking to the front.

BER: E2

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie