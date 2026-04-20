How to get your home layout right from the start

‘Before making any layout decisions, it is worth stepping back and looking at how your home works day to day.’ Photograph: Optimise Design

Layout is one of the most important aspects of any renovation, but what is often underestimated is just how much it matters. It is the single most important decision you will make. Get it right and everything else can be adjusted over time. Get it wrong and it will quietly frustrate you day to day. It is also the one area where compromise rarely pays off, which is why it is worth taking the time to get it right from the very beginning. Here are a few simple principles to help guide your decisions.

How do you live?

Before making any layout decisions, it is worth stepping back and looking at how your home works day to day. It can be surprisingly hard to see this clearly when you’re in it all the time, so a simple exercise is to track how you use your home over a typical week. Notice where things tend to pile up, where movement feels tight, or where routines feel more stressful than they need to be.

Often it’s the small, everyday frustrations that point to where a layout isn’t working. I worked with one client who did this exercise and realised that much of their morning stress centred on the kitchen. The cutlery drawer had been positioned directly beneath the toaster and coffee machine, so whenever one person was preparing breakfast, it blocked access for the others.

These are the kinds of things that rarely show up on a drawing, but once you notice them they can completely shift how you approach your layout and significantly improve functionality.

Allow for space

Proper circulation space is another key aspect to get right. It is easy to focus on fitting everything from a wishlist into the plan, but once furniture, kitchen units and storage are in place, there also needs to be enough room to move around comfortably.

Poor circulation space is often most noticeable around kitchen islands. They can look fine on a drawing, but if the space around them is too tight, they become awkward to use. As a guide, allow at least 1,100-1,200mm of clear space around all sides.

The same principle applies in walk-in wardrobes and utility rooms, which are often squeezed into leftover space. In a walk-in wardrobe, about 1,000mm of clear space allows for comfortable movement and access. In a utility, allowing closer to 1,200mm means doors can open properly and there is still enough room to move around comfortably. These are not generous allowances, they are practical minimums. Anything tighter will feel restrictive in everyday use.

Bespoke storage

'Space under the stairs or alcoves in living areas can often be used to incorporate storage'

Storage is often treated as something that can be added later, but it works best when considered as part of the layout from the beginning.

The best approach is to design it around what needs to be stored. Specific, well-located storage works far better than catch-all cupboards where things tend to disappear.

A coat cupboard near the entrance is a good example. When there is a dedicated place for coats, bags and everyday items, they are far less likely to end up on chairs or the floor.

When planning storage, it is also worth looking at areas that might otherwise be overlooked. Space under the stairs or alcoves in living areas, for example, can often be used to incorporate storage in a way that feels integrated rather than added on.

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Be strategic with windows

Try to resist the temptation to put a window on every external wall. It can feel like the right thing to do, but a more selective approach usually works better, both in terms of cost and how the room functions.

Wall space is important. It allows you to place furniture, hang artwork, add lighting or build in joinery. When too many walls are taken up with glazing, it becomes much harder to organise the room in a way that feels comfortable and usable.

A better approach is to consider where windows will have the greatest impact. Rather than spreading them evenly, it is better to frame a particular view or bring light in where it is most needed, while leaving other walls solid.

Don’t squeeze things in

'In many cases, fewer, better-sized spaces lead to a more successful layout'

Another common issue is trying to fit too much in. There is often a tendency to work through a wish list and include everything, but squeezing something in often has a knock-on effect elsewhere.

Extra bedrooms, en suites and walk-in wardrobes can all be great additions to a home, but if they come at the expense of space and comfort, they can detract from how the house works overall.

There is also often a sense that adding more will increase a home’s value, but that is not always the case. A well-functioning home is far more valuable than one that sounds good on paper but is frustrating to live in.

In many cases, fewer, better-sized spaces lead to a more successful layout. Three well-proportioned bedrooms will feel more comfortable than five smaller ones. A decent family bathroom is far more practical than several compact en suites, and a well-designed run of wardrobes will provide more usable storage than a small walk-in.

It is worth stepping back and asking whether each element actually improves the layout, or is included simply because it is on the wishlist.