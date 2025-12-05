How to plan your kitchen around your lifestyle

Teenagers tend to have their own timetable when it comes to eating habits. Creating a few simple kitchen zones can make the whole space feel calmer and stop daily bottlenecks.

Kitchens come in all shapes and sizes, from compact galley layouts to generous open-plan spaces, but the ones that work are those designed around the people using them. Cooking for one or two looks very different from juggling young children, and both differ again from feeding teenagers or settling into a quieter home. A kitchen that works beautifully at one stage can feel challenging at another, which is why the most successful designs evolve with you. Here are some tips to help you plan a kitchen that supports you, whatever stage of life you’re in.

Cooking for one or two

As you get older, ergonomics become more important. Placing the oven at waist height, keeping the microwave lower down and raising the dishwasher slightly can make everyday tasks much easier.

When you’re cooking for yourself, as a couple, or settling into a quieter stage of life, the kitchen should feel easy to use. You don’t need masses of storage or a big island, you just need a layout that keeps everything close at hand. In many smaller kitchens, a simple, straight run of units often works better than an L-shaped or U-shaped layout. Corner presses will cost you space and can actually upset the whole flow of the kitchen.

Drawers almost always trump cupboards, especially in a compact kitchen. Keeping plates, pans, cutlery and utensils in drawers rather than presses means everything is easy to see and reach without bending or stretching.

It’s also worth being thoughtful about your appliances. When space is tight, appliances that multitask are a real bonus. A combination oven works as an oven, a microwave and a grill, all in one. It takes up roughly the same space as a standard double oven, but offers far more flexibility. The real advantage is speed – you can combine the functions, which means something like a whole chicken can cook in 35-40 minutes.

Lighting makes a big difference too. Good task lighting helps with chopping and reading labels, while softer lighting in the evenings creates a gentle, welcoming feel and makes the space a pleasure to spend time in.

Young families

When you have babies or young children, the kitchen quickly becomes the busiest place in the house. Little ones want to be close to you, so having enough open floor space to move around safely – while still keeping an eye on them – is vital. This is a stage where durability and good organisation really matter. Choose finishes that are wipeable and hard-wearing, and opt for deep drawers that can hold bulky items and make tidying up much quicker.

A child-height drawer or cupboard is incredibly helpful once a child becomes more independent. Fill it with plastic cups, bowls and the everyday things they use so they can help themselves safely. Anything hot or electrical – kettles, toasters, blenders – should live in a clear “adult zone” where young hands can’t wander.

This stage of life is also one when your fridge and freezer really prove their value. Time is precious, and being able to batch-cook, freeze portions or store prepped food for the week makes everyday life much easier. A freezer with good drawers and clear visibility helps you keep track of what you have. Families who cook or bake a lot often benefit from a slightly larger fridge too.

Because children tend to stay close, try to avoid cluttering the kitchen with too many free-standing pieces or bulky appliances, especially if your space is open-plan. A clear, simple layout makes it easier to cook while supervising little ones at the same time.

Teenagers

Teenagers tend to have their own timetable when it comes to food; they might decide to cook late at night or at completely random times, so a good layout can save everyone a lot of frustration. Creating a few simple zones can make the whole space feel calmer and stop daily bottlenecks.

Setting up a dedicated snack or breakfast area can really help. Keep the cereals, toaster, kettle and everyday bowls and plates in one place so teenagers can come in, grab what they need and stay out of the cooking zone.

Teens love quick cooking, so this is a stage where appliances such as microwaves or air-fryers really come into their own. They’re fast, easy to use and ideal for reheating or cooking simple meals. A bigger fridge is also a huge help – teenagers snack constantly, and clear shelving makes it easier to see what’s actually there.

If you have the space, an island or peninsula is a great addition during these years. It creates an informal dining spot where teenagers can perch, eat and go without piling into the main cooking area. A peninsula can be a smart alternative in smaller rooms, offering an extra workspace and seating without needing the circulation space of a free-standing island.

Finally, try to include a bit of seating if you can – even one stool makes a difference. Those quick chats while they’re grabbing something to eat can be surprisingly valuable.