A Monaghan farmhouse transformed into a luxury getaway with a pool and hot-tub in the ruins

Billy Brennan’s barn, immortalised by poet Patrick Kavanagh, drew people from far and near on that famous July evening. Now, the owners of another barn in Monaghan would like to do the same thing. This barn, at the heart of a renovated farmhouse and rural retreat near Castleblayney, will hopefully boost rural tourism in the area.

The original farmhouse was built 110 years ago by a family who had already been in the area since the 1700s. Ten children were born there in the 1940s and 1950s, and the much-loved home was the setting for many large get-togethers and parties. Family members still talk about a memorable “Irish wake” in the 1950s, when an entire neighbouring family emigrated to the US.

After the family matriarch died in 2009, the house became vacant and dampness began to set in. When people’s busy lives came to a sudden halt during the Covid pandemic, the family began talking about the future of the house. Perched on a height, the location offers views of Slieve Gullion in Armagh and the Cooley peninsula in Louth on a clear day, so they saw potential to draw tourists to the area. They came up with a plan to incorporate the adjoining farm buildings into the original house to produce a sprawling self-catering farmhouse.

They had heard about Unique Homestays, which targets the luxury travel market with a collection of characterful homes, and thought their house might fit into that portfolio. The UK holiday rental agency introduced them to interior designer Alex Hoda who specialises in designing high-end holiday homes.

He advised on finishes and helped choose the furniture, fixtures and fittings.

The family wanted to provide a rural retreat with the focus on wellness, while preserving the character of the farmhouse. Nothing strikes fear into an Irish person more than booking a holiday home and then spending the week inside looking out at the rain, so the owners wanted to create a property that was equally perfect on a rainy day in November, or a sunny June morning.

The UK-based interior designer was struck by the tranquil setting when he first visited the place.

“It has really lovely views and it’s an amazing countryside,” he says. “There is a very specific Irish vernacular architecture, which I really adore and it’s that kind of whitewashed stone, very simple, beautiful proportions and these oxide red roofs.”

As he began to draw up plans, his focus was on being true to the architecture of the building, while reconfiguring it for modern, contemporary living. The result is Drift Farmhouse – a peaceful haven that obliges visitors to immediately drop their shoulders when they walk through the front door. As well as sleeping 10 people, it has an endless pool that allows you to swim as many kilometres as you want against an adjustable current. The Aquasun-supplied pool includes an underwater treadmill, popular with athletes recovering from injury. There is also a sauna, yoga studio and gym and table tennis room. An outdoor hot tub nestles in the ruins of an old building.

Drift Farmhouse in Co Monaghan

The swimming pool at Drift Farmhouse

Drift Farmhouse

When visitors book the property, they get access to a directory of local massage therapists, yoga, Pilates and meditation instructors, personal trainers, private chefs and art instructors.

The barn that once housed cattle and a hay loft is now a warm and welcoming double-vaulted kitchen. It honours the tradition of large family get-togethers with a kitchen table and sofa that both seat 10 people.

“We kept all of the windows in exactly the same sizes in exactly the same locations,” Hoda says. “I think it’s really important to remain true to the original fabric and vernacular design of the building.”

The kitchen is made from reclaimed Irish oak and the floor is polished concrete in a nod to the original concrete floor.

While some materials were imported from the UK and Spain, Hoda says they tried to source as much as possible from the locality. “All of the oak, the trusses, the fabric of the building was very local, from reclamation yards.” A cast-iron bath from a reclamation yard takes pride of place in an upstairs bedroom “and it’s a great statement piece”.

He saved some panels from a corrugated red tin roof so that he could get a perfect colour match for a new folded steel roof. “So it has a contemporary feel about it, but it harks back to the original vernacular architecture of the building.”

Living area

Drift Farmhouse

Dining area

A bedroom

Bedroom with bath

Drift Farmhouse

When it comes to designing holiday homes, he says he tries to create a feeling of lived-in luxury in peaceful, relaxing spaces.

“It’s about something which is purposeful but not overcluttered, or ornate or elaborate.”

The owners are delighted with the result and see it as a perfect tribute to the traditional Irish farmhouse. They say the designer took the family’s vision and expertly matched it with the colours, tones and textures of the location and the house’s history. “Everyone in the family played a role to realise the vision. It was a real family effort,” the owners say.

The countryside is littered with the ruins of old farmhouses and they are happy that this particular house will not share the same fate.

“We really wanted to preserve this one for future generations and we’re glad we were in a position to do that.”

Saving the family homestead is a noble idea but Hoda cautions against rushing headlong into a project like this. The interior designer says the costs involved can be significant - but the rewards can be profound.

Drift Farmhouse

Drift Farmhouse

“Focus on what makes the location special and preserve the originality of the building,” he advises. “Modernise smartly and future proof the building while placing the traditions and uniqueness of the property centre stage.”

The owners agree. “It’s a labour of love and you need to do it for those reasons,” they say. The project cost more than expected and took about a year longer than planned, but they were grateful for the support from the Monaghan LEADER programme, who liked the idea of developing a new way to bring tourists to the county. Drift Farmhouse is priced from £2,950 (about €3,340) per short break and £3,950 (about €4,480) per week.

The renovation project took almost three years to complete and the first guests walked through the door in mid-November. The barn where neighbours once gathered to say tearful goodbyes to an emigrating family, will soon draw visitors from the US, UK and the Middle East.

“It has been a place of joy for more than a century,” the owners say. “We hope it will be a place where friends and family can create new cherished memories.”

Drift Farmhouse and other luxury Irish properties are available to rent on uniquehomestays.com