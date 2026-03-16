These are the things you can’t afford to be precious about when it comes to a home renovation

A home renovation is a big investment of time, energy and money, so it’s only natural to want it to be perfect. But in my experience, striving for perfection often causes more problems than it solves. High standards are essential, but perfection is something different. It can lead to delays, unnecessary stress and, in some cases, prevent a project from happening at all. Here are some of the most common areas where aiming for perfection can work against rather than for you.

Waiting for the perfect time

Many people postpone a home renovation because they are waiting for the timing to be just right. They wait until work is less busy, until prices come down or until children reach a certain age.

There are, of course, times when waiting makes sense. If finances aren’t in place or you would be stretching yourself too thin, it may be wiser to pause. But waiting for everything to align perfectly can sometimes mean waiting indefinitely.

I have met many families who delayed the “big job” because the timing never felt quite right. In the meantime, they continued to live in homes that didn’t function properly. Smaller improvements were postponed because they would be undone by the bigger job, and minor irritations became long-term frustrations.

By the time they finally decided to move ahead, their needs had changed. The children had grown up and moved out and the large extension that once felt essential was no longer necessary. They had spent years living in a house that never quite worked.

There is rarely a perfect time to renovate. But there is usually a point where the benefits outweigh the disruption and that is often the right moment to begin.

Expecting a perfect schedule

The renovation timeline is another area where striving for perfection can backfire. Some homeowners expect a project to run precisely to their schedule, particularly when completion has been tied to a major milestone. A family event, a wedding or the start of a school term.

A Christmas deadline is the classic example. If you want to be comfortably settled by December, the project realistically needs to be finished well before then. Leaving no margin assumes that nothing will shift, and that is rarely how renovations unfold.

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Even with careful planning, building projects involve many moving parts. Supply delays, weather conditions, unforeseen issues uncovered once work begins, changes of mind or additions to the scope can all extend a timeline.

A well-planned renovation programme includes flexibility. It builds in a buffer rather than scheduling every stage to the last possible day. Trying to eliminate every potential delay can create unnecessary pressure. Planning for some movement, on the other hand, allows you to manage the process calmly when adjustments arise.

Pursuing the perfect design

Striving for perfection can also cause problems at the design stage. It might show up as an attachment to a specific layout, or a feature inspired by an image that doesn’t quite suit the proportions of the house. But good design is rarely about holding tightly to one idea. It develops through discussion, testing and refinement. Very often, constraints, whether structural, spatial or financial, lead to better decisions.

Not every project can accommodate every wish. Budgets shift. Planning authorities may request amendments. Certain elements may need to be reduced or reworked. This is not a failure. In many cases, these adjustments result in better flow, better light or more practical use of space. In fact, some of the most successful projects I have worked on evolved because an initial idea had to change. The compromise forced clarity.

When it comes to good design, one of the most valuable qualities is an open mind. Perfection can make people resistant to necessary adjustments. A degree of flexibility, on the other hand, almost always leads to a stronger and more considered outcome.

Trying to finish everything in one sweep can end up with a house that feels staged

Expecting a perfectly finished home

At the end of a renovation, there can be an expectation that everything should feel perfectly finished. But the pressure to resolve every detail at once can lead to rushed decisions and unnecessary spending.

Trying to finish everything in one sweep can end up with a house that feels staged. More like a showhouse than a home. The most successful homes are rarely finished all at once, as it’s only by living in the space that you will figure out what is truly needed.

A renovation should provide a strong foundation. Good layout, good light and well-considered detailing. It does not need to anticipate every future decision. Allowing a home to evolve takes patience, but it almost always leads to a more personal and lasting result.

Striving for perfection can feel like a way of protecting your investment. But in practice, it often creates hesitation, rigidity and unrealistic expectations. A successful renovation is not one where nothing changes, nothing shifts and every decision feels absolute. It is one where the house works better, daily life improves and the process is managed with clarity and flexibility.