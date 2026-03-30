Man arrested in connection with murder of Denis Donaldson

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Denis Donaldson.

Gardaí in the Donegal division arrested the man, who is aged in his late 40s, following his extradition from Scotland on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

He is due to appear before the Special Criminal Court on Monday afternoon.

The arrest was carried out with the assistance of An Garda Síochána Extradition Unit, Garda National Bureau of Investigation and the Irish Air Corps.

Donaldson, a senior Sinn Féin official for many years, was shot dead in a remote cottage in southwest Donegal in April 2006.

In 2005, he was arrested with others and accused of being a part of a republican spy-ring based at Stormont. When the case against them collapsed that December, he was exposed as a long-standing British agent.

In January, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had told An Garda Síochána “to prosecute an individual for offences in this case and proceedings are under way in this regard.”