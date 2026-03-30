IRFU in contact with Irish-qualified Wallabies prop Massimo De Lutiis over potential move

Although the IRFU and two or three of the Irish provinces have made contact with Queensland Reds tighthead Massimo De Lutiis, it is understood that no firm contract talks have begun with the Irish-qualified 22-year-old.

It has been reported overnight in Australia that the IRFU are poised to make a significant offer to the uncapped Australia A international, who was been called into a Wallabies camp by head coach Joe Schmidt last January even though he is currently injured and yet to play for the Reds.

De Lutiis qualifies for Ireland through a maternal grandparent but played for Australia A in November 2024, meaning he would not be eligible to play for Ireland until November 2027.

That in itself would not be a major hindrance to any prospective move to Ireland, although there is a feeling among sources in both Australia and Ireland that the interest in De Lutiis becoming public may be an attempt to increase his value to the Reds and Rugby Australia.

Even so, it is a well-worn path, given Finlay Bealham and Tom Court are both Australian-born, while Tom O’Toole grew up Down Under and came through the Reds pathway.

Ireland’s depth at prop has improved of late, but there’s little doubt that a tighthead of De Lutiis’ calibre would be of interest to the provinces, with Munster’s need looking especially acute.

The province signed former Leinster tighthead and Samoa international Michael Ala’alatoa from Clermont Auvergne last December but his seven-month deal will expire at the end of this season, while Ireland international John Ryan is approaching the end of his career.

Roman Salanoa’s long-term absence due to a problematic knee issue has been compounded by injuries which have limited Oli Jager to just six appearances this season.

That meant Ala’alatoa and Ryan were the only recognised tightheads on Munster’s two-game URC tour to South Africa, which saw them beaten 45-0 by the Sharks before earning two bonus points in last Saturday’s 34-31 loss to the Bulls.

Inexperienced loosehead Kieran Ryan also covered tighthead in South Africa but Munster’s need for reinforcements is clear.