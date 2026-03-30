Lily Agg returns to Ireland squad for World Cup qualifying double-header against Poland

The Republic of Ireland's Amber Barrett and Lily Agg, who has returned from injury to be included in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Poland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

With one Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifying campaign now over, another is beginning to warm up, head coach Carla Ward naming her squad on Monday for next month’s crucial double-header against Poland in Gdansk and Dublin.

Having endured a lengthy rehabilitation process following the anterior cruciate ligament injury she sustained in January 2025, during which she was diagnosed with melanoma in situ, Lily Agg is back in the squad. The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Durham from fellow Championship side Birmingham City, returned to action last month.

West Ham’s Jess Ziu, who suffered two ACL injuries in the space of two years, is also recalled – she was in the squad for last November’s friendly against Hungary but was omitted for the qualifying games against France and the Netherlands earlier this month.

Th one new face in the squad is that of 18-year-old midfielder Aoibhe Brennan who has impressed for Bohemians in the early days of the new season, Ward in attendance when the under-19 international shone during Bohs’ recent 3-0 win over Cork City at Dalymount Park.

Jamie Finn and Tara O’Hanlon have been left out this time around, while injury rules out Hayley Nolan, Izzy Atkinson and Heather Payne.

Ireland lost 2-1 to both the French and Dutch in their opening group games, but the Polish fixtures have always been the ones they have targeted, the realistic aim being a third-place finish behind the group’s two big guns. Third would earn a play-off semi-final against a team from the third tier of the qualifiers, whereas fourth would put you up against a League B side.

Poland, ranked three places above Ireland in the Fifa list, have the advantage for now, though, having drawn 2-2 with the Dutch in their opening game.

Republic of Ireland squad (v Poland)

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton FC), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal FC), Anna Patten (Aston Villa FC), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest, loan), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lily Agg (Durham), Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians).

Forwards: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic FC), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Nottingham Forest, loan), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current, loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).