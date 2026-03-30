Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse paintings stolen from Italian museum

Fish by Pierre-Auguste Renoir was one of three paintings reported as stolen at the Italian museum

Thieves have made off with three paintings by Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse worth millions of pounds from a museum near the city of Parma in northern Italy, police said.

The raid took place at the Magnani Rocca Foundation over the night of March 22nd-23rd, with thieves forcing open the entrance door, according to officers on Monday.

The three stolen paintings are: Fish by Auguste Renoir; Still Life with Cherries by Paul Cezanne; and Odalisque on the Terrace by Henri Matisse.

The Magnani Rocca Foundation, a private museum, lies in the heart of the countryside 12 miles (19km) from Parma.

Local media reported that the thieves were able to nab the paintings in less than three minutes and escape across the museum gardens.

Henri Matisse’s Odalisque on the Terrace is said to have been taken. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Still Life with Cherries by Paul Cezanne

Established in 1977, the foundation hosts the collection of the art historian Luigi Magnani and also includes works by Durer, Rubens, Van Dyck, Goya and Monet.

The museum believes a structured and organised gang was responsible for the theft, which was interrupted by the alarm, local media reported.

The museum did not post any statement about the theft on its website and was not reachable for a comment, as it is closed on Monday.

The crime in Parma comes after a series of high profile heists at major European museums, including a major incident in October where thieves stole jewels and other items worth €88 million from the Louvre in Paris. - AP