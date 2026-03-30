DJ Scott Mills sacked by BBC over ‘personal conduct’ allegations

BBC Radio 2 breakfast host Scott Mills has been sacked from the BBC over allegations relating to his personal conduct, the corporation has confirmed.

A BBC spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC”.

The 53-year-old from Southampton took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball last year.

News of Mills’ sacking led the 12pm bulletin on his former station BBC Radio 2.

At the start of his show on BBC Radio 2, Jeremy Vine said he was “taken aback” by the news about Scott Mills.

He said: “Obviously, I was taken aback by that opening story to the news.

“I had not heard anything about it until 17 minutes ago, when it was on the BBC website and I only had the information that was given to you in the bulletin, I have nothing more, that it was allegations about Scott Mills’ personal conduct, which have led to him being sacked.

“I have no more than that. All right, on to today’s show.”

The presenter was last on air on Tuesday, with veteran DJ Gary Davies replacing him from Wednesday onwards.

As he handed over on what was to become his final show, Mills joked about waxing his legs and doing Stars In Their Eyes with fellow Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, before signing off with: “See you tomorrow.”

Davies did not address the reason for Mills’ absence when he began Wednesday’s show, telling listeners: “Morning, Gary in for Scott.”

In an email sent to staff, Lorna Clarke, director of music, wrote: “I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the breakfast show, and the BBC.

“I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV.

“I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity.

“Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I’m able to.

“While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything further now.”

Mills was due to support Boyzone on their Two For The Road gigs in June.

The presenter is reported to earn between £355,000 (€408,000) and £359,999 as of the corporation’s last annual report.

Mills began his BBC career on Radio 1 in the late 1990s as the early breakfast host, before going on to present weekend slots and then an early evening show while providing maternity cover for Sara Cox. When Cox did not return, the programme was renamed The Scott Mills Show.

In 2022, he joined Radio 2, replacing Steve Wright in his weekday afternoon slot.

He has presented a number of shows on the station before taking up the Breakfast Show after Ball’s departure.

Mills has also presented a weekend show on Radio 5 Live and appeared on series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing, where he was paired with professional dancer Joanne Clifton, becoming the fifth couple to be eliminated. He also won Celebrity Race Across The World with his husband in 2024.

Earlier this month, Mills appeared in a Traitors-themed sketch on Comic Relief, and he has also been a commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest on the BBC. – PA