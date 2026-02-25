Skechers opens first warehouse-style store at Letterkenny Retail Park

International footwear brand Skechers has opened its first warehouse-style outlet in Ireland at Letterkenny Retail Park in Co Donegal. The opening of the large-format retail unit will allow Skechers to offer an extended product range to its customers.

Boots, meanwhile, has opened a new and substantially larger store in Letterkenny Retail Park. The new unit is double the size of pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer’s original outlet at the scheme.

Karl Stewart of Cushman & Wakefield advised the landlord on both transactions while Stephen Murray of JLL represented Boots. Skechers negotiated the terms for its new store directly.

Commenting on the new lettings, James Woodhouse, asset manager at Alanis Capital, said: “Over the past two years, we have seen sustained rental growth across the park, driven by its performance and the quality of retailers it attracts. The arrival of these two enhanced formats improves the offer for shoppers and positions the park for continued success.”

Letterkenny Retail Park in Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Located immediately beside Letterkenny’s town centre, Letterkenny Retail Park comprises 38 retail units across 36,232sq m (390,000sq ft) of space, along with 1,800 surface car-parking spaces. The development’s line-up consists of a mix of national and international retailers including M&S, Next, H&M, JD Sports and Mountain Warehouse. The scheme’s anchor tenants include Lidl, Dunnes Stores, B&Q and TK Maxx.

Letterkenny Retail Park is owned by the global alternative investment firm Investcorp. It acquired the scheme along with Deerpark Retail Park in Killarney from US investment giant Davidson Kempner for about €40 million in 2024.

Alanis Capital acts as asset manager for Letterkenny Retail Park while the scheme’s joint letting agents are McMullen Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield.