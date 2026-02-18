Rare, ready-to-go residential site on Howth Road guiding at €3.45m

An aerial view of the site at 174 Howth Road in Killester Village, Dublin 3.

Agent Hooke & MacDonald is guiding a price of €3.45 million for a site with full planning permission for the development of a scheme of 38 apartments in Killester village in Dublin 3.

Located on a prominent corner in the heart of the village, the subject site at 174 Howth Road extends to 0.24 hectares (0.59 acres) and is occupied at present by a large, detached house known as Inglewood. The property comes for sale with planning permission from An Coimisiún Pleanála for demolition of the existing structure and its replacement with 38 apartments distributed across a single block rising in height from three to five storeys over basement level.

The approved scheme allows for a mix of one studio apartment, 11 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom apartments. The units are generously proportioned, with the two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 80sq m (861sq ft) to 107sq m (1,152sq ft), making the development especially well suited to the owner-occupier market. A number of the apartments will incorporate a designated study space in addition to the bedrooms, providing additional flexibility of use.

The upper floors, particularly at third- and fourth-floor level, are expected to offer views to the southwest over Clontarf Golf Club, southwards over the city and to the southeast. Several upper-floor apartments will have private balconies, with several units featuring external areas of up to 32sq m (344sq ft).

The planning permission also provides for 39 car-parking spaces, 45 bicycle spaces, and landscaped communal open space.

The site occupies a prominent position on the Killester side of Howth Road in Dublin 3, within close proximity to Clontarf and its coastal amenities. The surrounding area is characterised by mature housing, strong property values and limited competing development-land supply.

A range of amenities are situated within walking distance, including SuperValu and Killester Village centre, St Anne’s Park and Clontarf Promenade.

In terms of public transport, Killester Dart station is located within a five-minute walk of the property, providing direct access to Dublin city centre. The area is also served by a number of Dublin Bus routes.

Donald MacDonald of Hooke & MacDonald said: “This is a superb development opportunity on a prominent corner site in the heart of Killester village. With full planning permission in place, well-sized apartments and ready access to Dart services, the approved scheme is ideally suited to the owner-occupier market in an established and high-value residential location with limited competing supply.”