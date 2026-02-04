42-acre Malahide land bank guiding at €4.2m

An aerial view of the lands at Estuary Road in Malahide, Co Dublin

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of new homes might be interested in running the rule over the sale of a 42-acre (17-hectare) land bank on the outskirts of Malahide in north Dublin.

While the lands on Estuary Road are in agricultural use at present, Richard Bielenberg of Colliers believes they could, in time, be rezoned for residential use as Malahide continues to expand to the south and west of its existing footprint. The land bank, which is beside Malahide Rugby Club, just off the Estuary, and 3km west of Malahide village and Dart station, is guiding at a price of €4.2 million.

The lands are zoned a mix of Objective Ha – High Amenity measuring 7.08 hectares (17.5 acres) and Objective GB – Green Belt measuring 9.92 hectares (24.5 acres), all in accordance with the Fingal Development Plan 2023-2029.

Malahide is 17km north of Dublin city centre and is readily accessible by road and rail.

Richard Bielenberg says: “Malahide will continue to expand to the south and west. In time, the rezoning of land along the Estuary Road will create a fantastic new neighbourhood within this popular suburb.”