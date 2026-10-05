Increase in rent tax credit on the table as budget talks enter final phase

The higher level of rent tax credit could increase to €1,200 per per person. Illustration: Paul Scott

An increase in the rent tax credit is understood to be on the table as budget talks enter their final phase and the focus shifts to the final touches to the tax package.

The Coalition will reveal an €8.5 billion package of tax and spending measures on Tuesday after a budget process that has seen tensions flare even with significant extra spending and tax cuts predicted.

While the vast majority of the spending increases have been agreed, the tax package was still being worked on in Government Buildings and the Department of Finance on Monday afternoon.

It’s understood the rent tax credit could be set for an increase, with a higher level of €1,200 per person or €2,400 for a married couple or civil partnership said to be under discussion.

The current maximum value is €1,000 for a single person or €2,000 for married couples or civil partners. However, the higher threshold may not kick in until later in 2027.

The tax-free rental income allowance will be extended to backyard cabins, which the Coalition has encouraged through planning reforms.

[ Budget 2027: Improved childcare supports to include after-school careOpens in new window ]

Adjustments to the amount that can be claimed back by home purchasers under the Help to Buy scheme and a stamp duty waiver for first-time buyers are looking less likely, however.

The entry point for the higher rate of income tax is expected to rise from €44,000 to €46,000, while adjustments to the Universal Social Charge and tax credits are also expected to add a few hundred euros annually in benefits for middle-income earners.

Elsewhere, it is understood there will not be an across-the-board reduction in college fees despite suggestions over the weekend that a €250 universal cut could be on the cards.

However, there will be greater access to subsidies for parents with more than one child attending college.

On the pre-budget suggestion of a €100 “culture card” for young people, a spokeswoman for Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan said “money to progress” the idea has been secured “so the department will now be able to continue its work in this area”.

She added: “So far, we have been engaging with our EU counterparts on their approach. We now need to engage with the cultural sector and draw up the terms of the scheme, and develop a framework of approved venues.

“All going well, we anticipate being able to roll it out by the end of next year.”