Review of SNA allocations paused after backlash from teachers, parents and unions

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton on Tuesday said that, having listened to issues raised by parents and school communities in recent days, she is pausing the review of allocations. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A controversial review of special needs assistant (SNA) allocations is being paused after criticism from teachers, parents and unions.

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton on Tuesday said, having listened to issues raised by parents and school communities in recent days, she is pausing the review of allocations.

“I want to reiterate that there are no cuts to SNA numbers. I want to ensure that SNAs are with the children who most need their care,” she said in a statement.

The review sparked criticism after the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) contacted some schools indicating their allocations were being reduced.

The Department of Education had said the number of SNAs allocated to a school can change for a variety of reasons, including fluctuating student numbers, changes in individual care needs or students moving from primary to post-primary school.

Naughton said on Monday that 584 reviews have been carried out, with two-thirds of schools set to retain or grow their SNA allocation for 2026. However, 194 schools would see their allocation cut, she said then.

Naughton told RTÉ News she encouraged any school that felt its allocation was being unfairly reduced to use internal appeals processes run by the NCSE. She said SNAs were not going to be losing their jobs and a redeployment scheme would be available from September this year.

She indicated at the time that a rethink was not being considered, urging schools to use the appeals mechanism.

Trade union Forsa’s head of education Andy Pike said on Monday that a significant number of schools had received notifications that their SNA jobs were being “cut”.

He said there was a lack of clarity over how many jobs were being affected, with the overall number of SNAs due to increase by about 1,000 from September.

[ How students who scored more than 600 points approached the months before the Leaving CertOpens in new window ]

However, in her statement on Tuesday Naughton announced a pause of the review and said she and Tánaiste Simon Harris are “engaging intensively to ensure that all of the concerns raised are all understood and children with special educational needs are fully supported”.

“No further letters on SNA review outcomes will issue until these engagements have concluded in the coming weeks,” the Minister said.

She said some €3 billion has been provided in 2026 for special education, while the number of SNAs has increased by 45 per cent since 2020. She said an additional 1,700 SNAs will support our children this year compared with during 2025.

“SNAs play a critical role in our schools – I know how much they mean to school communities, parents and the children they support,” Naughton said.

[ Teaching has become an increasingly lonely professionOpens in new window ]