Financial support for RTÉ ‘not bottomless’, Minister warns

RTÉ has been warned that Government support for the public broadcaster “is not endless, it is not bottomless”.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan said the Government had made good on its promises and had “pony-ed up” the funding support “to keep RTÉ afloat”.

RTÉ recorded a €5.5 million surplus last year, compared to a €9.1 million deficit in 2023, its latest accounts stated.

RTÉ’s revenue declined due to a significant drop in television licence-fee income, primarily caused by the fallout from financial scandals in 2023.

Last year the Government announced funding of €725 million for RTÉ, covering the 2025, 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s News at One, the Minister said he hoped RTÉ would reach the agreed target of 100 job cuts by the end of the year.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said last month it remained on course to shed more than 100 jobs in 2025.

The broadcaster sent preliminary responses in September to the 325 staff members who expressed interest in leaving under a voluntary exit programme announced this year.

The scheme was established as part of a five-year strategy, announced in 2023, through which RTÉ aims to reduce staff numbers by up to 400.

Mr O’Donovan said that when he became Minister for Communications he was “at pains to point out to the RTÉ management and board that I want to work with them. But that I want to make sure that if there are any outstanding issues, regardless of how old they are, that they’re brought to my attention and then that I can subsequently bring them to the attention of Government because the supports that have been given to RTÉ are substantial”.

He said public funding was about €222.3 million for the broadcaster, “up from €193 million in 2023. So it’s a €29 million increase in public sector funding for RTÉ, and at the same time we’ve seen the licence fee fall by €4 million”.

Mr O’Donovan said “we need to have a public service broadcaster” and said its value was evident in programmes such as The Traitors and coverage of the Olympics and the European football championships.

“They have to do it and it costs a lot of money and they need to be supported and I’m using this opportunity again to ask people to buy their licence,” he said.

The Minister said if the Government had not provided the financial support then “we would be in a very different situation. There’s an awful lot of companies historically that didn’t get that level of support because of an internal mismanagement of the company that allowed the licence fee to go into free fall”.

“But that support is not endless,” he said. “We did require structural reform, we did require change. We were told we were going to get it and for that change we’ve put forward the moneys on behalf of the people, but that’s not bottomless and it’s not endless.

“So I would hope that and I would expect that RTÉ live up to their side of the bargain in respect of the agreement there with the Government.”