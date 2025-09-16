Cairns says Hayes to remain a member of Social Democrats after racism controversy

Social Democrats TD Eoin Hayes has issued an apology for wearing brown make-up on his face and hands while dressed up as former US president Barack Obama for a Halloween party. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has said that Eoin Hayes, who wore brown make-up on his face and hands while dressed up as Barack Obama for a Halloween party, would remain a party member.

The incident took place while Mr Hayes was president of the Students’ Union in University College Cork some 16 years ago. In a statement on Monday, Mr Hayes apologised.

The Dublin Bay South TD said he went on to work for the Obama re-election campaign in 2012, and described the former US president as someone he “greatly admired at the time” of the incident.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms Cairns said that if the incident had happened “last week or even last year, he would no longer be a Social Democrats TD”.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. I’m hugely disappointed and annoyed about this situation,” said Ms Cairns, who has just returned from maternity leave.

“On my first day back, there are so many issues that me and the party would prefer to be focusing on. Instead, we’re talking about this, and so at the outset, I just want to be clear that blackface is a form of racism, and in the Social Democrats, we abhor all kinds of racism.

“So I’m glad that Deputy Hayes has acknowledged that, taken full responsibility for it. He said that he didn’t understand how objectionable and hurtful it was at the time, but that he should have known better,” she said.

“He’s issued an unreserved apology to that effect.”

Ms Cairns acknowledged that she first became aware of the incident through the media and she intended to speak to Mr Hayes “in more detail later today”.

“If this had happened last week or even last year, I think it’s very clear that he would no longer be a Social Democrats TD. The fact that this happened 16 years ago is a very different situation.

“And like Eoin said himself, it is indefensible, it is wrong. He didn’t understand how wrong it was at the time and he knows that he should have known better and has issued that unreserved apology.”

Ms Cairns pointed out that Mr Hayes subsequently went on to work on Mr Obama’s campaign. “I think that illustrates a lack of understanding rather than of mocking and I think that’s an important aspect in all of this. But I want to be really clear that blackface is a form of racism. It was then, it is now.”

In a statement on X on Monday evening, Mr Hayes said: “While I didn’t have an understanding of how hurtful it was at the time, I came to recognise that in the intervening years and I am so profoundly sorry. What I did was completely inappropriate and a huge mistake.

“I condemn racism in all its forms and do not condone that behaviour under any circumstances.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and from the bottom of my heart, I apologise for any and all hurt caused by what I did and the images of that night.”

Mr Hayes was suspended from the Social Democrats parliamentary party last December after it emerged he had issued misleading information about when he sold the shares in Palantir, a company linked to the Israeli military.

Mr Hayes was readmitted to the Social Democrats parliamentary party over the summer, when the Dáil was not sitting, in a move which caused a degree of backlash internally but which ultimately resulted in no high-profile departures from its elected representatives or staff.

Mr Hayes previously said he should not have held the Palantir shares as long as he did and has donated the equivalent of €43,443 to three aid organisations working in Gaza.

He said the amount reflected the increase in the value of the shares he held over the course of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

The Social Democrats won 11 seats in November’s election but Mr Hayes was indefinitely suspended from the parliamentary party in December – just a month after being elected.

He had initially told the media and his party colleagues that he divested shares in his former employer, Palantir Technologies, prior to being elected to Dublin City Council in June 2024. The company supplies technology to Israel’s military.

He later revealed he sold the shares in July 2024 – after taking office – for a pretax figure of €199,000.

The Social Democrats had been calling for economic sanctions against Israel months before Mr Hayes’s election to the council.

His suspension was reviewed by the national executive of the party before being considered further by the parliamentary party and lifted in July.