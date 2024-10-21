Portmarnock Golf Club may take swing at hosting Women’s Open

Portmarnock’s proximity to the city and airport and capacity to host large crowds are among the reasons it is considered to be a leading candidate for the event. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Just a few years after electing its first women members, Portmarnock Golf Club has now set its sights on hosting the Women’s Open.

The Cabinet will hear tomorrow how bringing the Open Championship (often referred to as the British Open) and the Women’s Open (originally the Women’s British Open) to the north Co Dublin club could lead to an economic injection of almost €340 million.

The estimate is contained in an analysis of the benefits of hosting the tournaments at Portmarnock — which elected its first women members in the club’s more than 120-year history in 2022 — that is to be submitted to the Government by Minster for Sport Catherine Martin.

She secured Cabinet approval in July to explore potential bids to bring the Open Championships — which have never been held outside the UK — to Dublin.

READ MORE

Since then, an economic impact assessment has been carried out and discussions with the organisers, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, have led to the prospect of Ireland hosting multiple Open tournaments.

Portmarnock’s proximity to the city and the airport, and its capacity to host large crowds are among the reasons it is considered to be a leading candidate for the event.

Hosting three Opens over several years as well as at least one Women’s Open would result in a cumulative gross economic impact of some €338 million, according to the analysis. It is estimated that 245,000 tickets would be sold each year the tournament is held in Portmarnock.

When the proposals first emerged in July, Ms Martin said hosting the championships would “have a positive impact on closing the gender participation gap in sport” and “increase Ireland’s reputation as a world centre for golf”.