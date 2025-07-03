Best golf courses in Co Wicklow: Bucket list courses and hidden gems from the European club along Brittas Bay to picturesque Druids Glen

Bucket Lists

At the European Club, along Brittas Bay, you can follow in the footsteps of Tiger Woods in taking on one of the best and most challenging links courses on the island. In 2002, the American had won the first Majors of the year and came to Co Wicklow in preparation for his third a week later at the Open Championship. Woods called the course a “wonderful workout” as he shot a course record 67. Pat Ruddy’s devilish set-up is admired and respected by the best in the game, and having been created in 1992, it might not have the same history as some of the best in Ireland, but it is firmly in that sort of company. With tight fairways, hidden valleys and dunes aplenty, expect the unexpected, even the number of holes total 20, with additional holes 7a and 12a if they take your fancy.

The 18th green at Druids Glen in Co Wicklow, Ireland. Photograph: Andrew Redington /Allsport

If you prefer a more sheltered, tree-lined parkland test, then there are few better in Ireland than Druids Glen, once host of Irish Opens won by Sergio Garcia and Colin Montgomerie. The course went under a significant redevelopment that was completed two years ago, with rebuilt greens and surfaces making it as pristine as anywhere. Around the turn is Ireland’s answer to Amen Corner, with cherry blossoms and azaleas for good measure, the 13th mirroring Augusta’s famed hole, doglegging the other direction. Make sure to bring your game for the back nine, or you will find your ball splashing into the water often. If you fancy a stay and play, the excellent Druids Glen Hotel also has the improved Druids Heath on premises, which offers an enjoyable heathland test with sea views.

European Club, Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow; 0404-47415; email: info@theeuropeanclub.com

Druids Glen Golf Club, Woodstock House, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Leabeg Upper, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow; 01-28070812; email: marcus.doyle@druidsglenresort.com

Druid’s Heath Golf Club, Druids Heath Golf Club, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort, Leabeg Upper, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow; 01-2870800; email: heath.shop@druidsglenresort.com

Hidden Gem

Wicklow Golf Club, along the Irish Sea, is a clifftop course with magnificent views from all angles. A very playable course, it has two short par 4s in the first five holes, while the intimidating long par 4 second is a case of survive and move on. The standout hole is the par 4 sixth, which rightly has the name “Pebble Beach”, comparing the stretch of coast to the famous US Open course in California, with a carry from the tee to the fairway of 175 yards off the back tee. The quirky short par 3 seventh has an eccentric green which can lead to a birdie or a triple bogey, as the course follows along the same path to a satisfying conclusion, where as far as the Mourne Mountains and Welsh hills can be seen on a clear day.

On the outskirts of Wicklow town, Pat Ruddy, who helped upgrade the course to 18 holes in 1994, said its backside “snuggles nicely” into the town. “There aren’t many golf courses so snug to the population. A fellow can just stroll up to his local for his game of golf or his pint. What more could you want?”

Wicklow Golf Club, Dunbur Road, Wicklow, Co Wicklow; 0404-67379; email: info@wicklowgolfclub.ie

Honourable Mentions

A view of the par four 10th hole on the Powerscourt golf course on 1 July 1996 at the Powerscourt Golf Club in Enniskerry, Ireland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The standard of courses in Wicklow is exceptionally high and you cannot go wrong with most of them, but if you prefer looking at high-quality budget options then Rathsallagh has tee times available for €35 for visitors all week, not bad for an elegant, top-quality parkland that has had life breathed back into it under new ownership. Rathsallagh Golf Club, Dunlavin, Rathsallagh, Co Wicklow; 045-403316; email: eugene.brennan8@gmail.com

An alternative links experience to the European Club that is available for €40 for Open days is Arklow Golf Club, which is approaching its centenary and keeps its heritage in mind with its old-fashioned links set-up as a classic seaside test with plenty of humps and hollows, sand hills, gorse, marram grass and bunkers. Arklow Golf Club, Abbeylands, Arklow, Co Wicklow; 0402-32492; email: info@arklowgolflinks.com

Powerscourt Golf Club has two golf courses on its famous hotel demesne, East and West, the latter the pick of the two, with the Wicklow Mountains firmly in view, and some pristine but tricky greens. Powerscourt Golf Club, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow; 01-2046033; email: paul.thompson@powerscourt.net