Pregnant rough sleepers, autism charity controversy and a seagull screeching competition

Five pregnant women who were forced to sleep rough in Dublin last year were among over 100 mothers who gave birth at the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) while either homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The alleged transfer of more than €1.5 million of taxpayers’ money from an Irish autism charity to its UK parent charity could be a “breach” of the Companies Act and “possibly a criminal offence”, it is claimed in internal correspondence within the charity.

Wedged in the middle of a pub packed full of people screeching like seagulls to the tune of happy birthday, Jack Power had one of those record-scratch moments. How did I get here?

Donald Clarke gives a “grudging three stars” to The Devil Wears Prada 2 in cinemas today. Lovely clothes. Savage quips. And a cameo by a celebrated Irish golfer.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.