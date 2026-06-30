Erling Haaland fires Norway into World Cup last 16 with dramatic winner against Ivory Coast

World Cup, Round of 32: Ivory Coast 1 (Diallo 74) Norway 2 (Nusa 39, Haaland 86)

Decision vindicated. Norway head coach Stale Solbakken had taken a major gamble in resting almost his entire side in the final group game against France, drawing stiff criticism, not least from those who had paid hundreds of dollars to witness a showdown between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé. As Solbakken said, the decision would stand or fall on the result of this game. Norway are in the last 16, and therefore his policy can be considered justified.

It was, though, a mightily close-run thing. Having taken a first-half lead through Antonio Nusa, Norway had seemed to be in control, Ivory Coast’s possession sterile. But then Amad Diallo produced one of the great substitute interventions, making a remarkable clearance to keep out a Torbjorn Heggem volley before scoring a stunning equaliser. But with four minutes remaining, Erling Haaland bundled in the winner. He may had mis-hit it, but none of the Norway fans packed behind that goal cared as they progressed to a last-16 tie against Brazil in New York/New Jersey.

For both these sides this was rare territory; neither had ever previously won a knockout game at a World Cup. Ivory Coast, largely because of a series of brutal draws, had never previously got through the group stage despite winning a game at every World Cup they have been to. Norway, meanwhile, had played only two knockout games: in 1938 when there was no group stage, and in 1998. On both occasions they lost to Italy.

The Bodo/Glimt midfielder Patrick Berg was the only player to start both Norway’s past two matches – and it was he who teed up Haaland for his winner. But as Solbakken said, the decision would stand or fall on the result of this game.

Antonio Nusa celebrates scoring Norway's opening goal. Photograph: Michael Regan/Fifa via Getty Images

This was Norway playing a game with which they are unfamiliar. This generation has been so free-scoring that they have tended to blow opponents away. Sitting in, defending, enduring, surviving, has not been their style. But they did it and it worked; although whether a more penetrative side than Ivory Coast might have made more of their possession will soon become apparent; Brazil will offer a major test of their resolve.

As against Germany, when they ended up losing 2-1 after taking the lead, Ivory Coast started impressively, although here they dominated possession rather than looking to play on the counter. Again their threat came down the flank, Nicolas Pépé, who is now at Villarreal, showing a directness and verve that he very rarely had in his days at Arsenal. He probably had the best opportunity of the first half, arriving on to a Yan Diomande cross at the back post, but volleying across rather than at goal, the ball being hacked over the bar by Kristoffer Ajer.

Chances, though, came irregularly, which is the problem Ivory Coast have repeatedly come up against since they won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil (in 2024). In that tournament, they lost two of their group games, including a 4-0 reverse against Equatorial Guinea, sacked their manager to bring in the present head coach, Emerse Faé, but somehow still went on to glory. Once the inexplicable magic that inspired Les Revenants, as that side became known, had worn off, though, they have suffered from a lack of precision and cutting edge. Their 3-2 defeat by Egypt in the Cup of Nations quarter-final in January was typical; lots of possession, lots of opportunities, and not much in the way of actual goal threat.

So it was again. The opening goal, when it came six minutes before the break, was from a Norwegian wide forward. Martin Odegaard slipped the ball wide for Nusa, who stepped inside Pépé, and bent a precise finish around Yahia Fofana and into the corner. Norway seemed broadly untroubled, but then enter Diallo. With 16 minutes remaining, he picked the ball up on the right, played a sharp one-two with Pépé that took three Norwegians out of the game, swayed past a fourth, then bounced a finish past Orjan Nyland.

The game suddenly was alive again. The thought was that the spirit of Les Revenants was being reinvoked, a team that didn’t know when it was finished. The nature of Diallo’s block from Heggem, denying a certain goal, and the brilliant nature of his goal might have caused Norwegian heads to drop, for a sense to descend that it was not their day. But Berg and Haaland dragged the game back and, in injury time, Nyland made a superb flailing save to keep out a Diallo free-kick. The Norwegian longboat rows on. – Guardian