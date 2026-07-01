Simon Easterby makes case for the defence in trying times before Wallabies clash

More kick-chase, more aerial duels, more broken play, a little less structure and an increased threat in transition. Witness the last Six Nations, which had a record 111 tries for the tournament, eclipsing the previous high of 108 from the season before, which is also reflective of global trends. These are trying times, so to speak, for defensive coaches.

Even as recently as 2021, there were 86 tries in the Six Nations, followed by 73 the following season. They were Simon Easterby’s first two championships as Ireland defence coach, yet the rugby fan in him welcomes the way the game has evolved recently.

“I think it’s quite exciting. The game has broken up a bit in the last year, 18 months and there’s obviously been some high-scoring games in domestic competitions, but Test matches on the whole they seem to be still pretty tight and there’s less space,” Easterby says.

“Now you can create that space through transition and kick contests but I enjoy the game at the moment. I think it’s great, I think it’s challenging for defences but it’s also giving us opportunities to try to get the ball back and try to impose ourselves physically as a defensive side. So, for me it’s an exciting time.”

In Easterby’s first Six Nations as part of Joe Schmidt’s Irish ticket after being hired as the forwards coach, there was a total of 62 tries, and Ireland retained the title. On Saturday, when Ireland meet Australia in the Sydney Football Stadium (kick-off 8.10pm local time/11.10am Irish, live on Virgin Media One), Easterby must again plan for the threat posed by a Schmidt side.

“Some of that is the predictability because there’s some real obvious traits in the way Joe coaches his side. But that is also a challenge for defences because you’ve got to go and match that physicality.

“He’ll coach that and he’ll want his side to impose themselves when they’re keeping the ball and looking after the ball, but also that element of surprise and element of unpredictability, which Joe will also have.

“I’m sure he’ll have something up his sleeve to try to pick off us as a defensive team.

“So, it’s a little bit of both. There’s some elements which you know are coming, which you have to get in front of and you have to embrace that challenge, but then there’s also other elements. We can try to predict things but you’ve got to be aware of everything and I think that’s the exciting part of coaching against a Joe Schmidt attack.”

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt at a training session in Sydney last week. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Easterby and the rest of the Irish coaching ticket also know that their former boss will have a vengeful Wallabies highly wound up to atone for heir 46-19 defeat against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in their penultimate match of a demanding 15-Test season last November.

The scoreline did not reflect the game, said Easterby, nor the imperfections in Ireland’s display, which they have been addressing.

“It’s a different competition. They’re going to want to start well at home in what is leading into a World Cup year. What happened in November happened in November and this is probably one where we need to hit the ground running and wipe the slate clean, as I’m sure they will.”

The Irish team will be announced early on Thursday morning Irish time and all 36 players trained again on Wednesday, with Dan Sheehan to lead the side in the absence of Caelan Doris.

In recent weeks, Andy Farrell signed a four-year extension and Leo Cullen announced his intention to step down at the end of next season.

Easterby’s name has been linked with Leinster, where his brother Guy is the chief operating officer, but unsurprisingly the 50-year-old is not looking beyond the next World Cup.

“I’m getting old now so I’m just trying to get through each day and enjoy what we have here. I feel unbelievably privileged to have done what I’ve done in this group, first under Joe and then under Faz [Farrell].

“So, I’m trying to enjoy each day and embrace each day. At some point I’ll look at what’s next, the future after the World Cup, but there’s plenty for me to be focusing on over the next 12-18 months.”