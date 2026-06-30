Car-free living and effortless style at Liberties terrace for €625,000

Address : 10 Thirlestane Terrace, Dublin 8 Price : €625,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Rathmines

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The owners of this charming three-bed redbrick home have brought it through a thorough and considered renovation, so the 96sq m (1,033sq ft) terraced Victorian in the heart of the Liberties presents to the market in immaculate condition.

When they bought it in 2012, the owners proceeded to completely gut the house, then reroofed, rewired, replumbed the property and also dry lined the walls internally. Now moving on to another renovation project, the house is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €625,000.

Set back from the street behind iron railings, the small front garden is well-landscaped and the front door painted an inviting teal blue. The hallway has solid-wood flooring, detailed wainscoting and cast-iron radiators sourced from the Guinness brewery complex. Heating is gas-fired, and the Ber is C1.

The livingroom lies to the left of the hall; it has a cast-iron open fireplace, original floors, and a half-shutter on the sash window which affords good privacy. Beyond it, also to the left of the hall, is a pretty kitchen, with a wall of exposed brickwork that adds to its charm.

Every part of this house is pressed into use, and the kitchen is no exception, with a neat and compact run of glossy units extending to a small island. A vintage cast-iron range cooker fills an aperture, and a window over the sink overlooks not the garden, but a fresh, ingenious extension.

Entrance hallway

Sittingroom

Kitchen

Main bathroom

This is a clever use of space, with a utility room, a new bathroom big enough for a free-standing claw-foot bath and, beside it, a dining area with bifold doors opening to the garden. It’s a very effective and seamless marriage of indoor and outdoor spaces. One of the loveliest things about this room is the retention of the old, external brick wall and the original sash window, which make it quite striking.

The stairs are in the kitchen rather than the hallway, and are lit by a rooflight. The main bedroom lies to the right of the landing and extends back, following the footprint of the new extension. It has a dressing area and a bright en suite with tiled floors and walls.

The second bedroom is a good-sized double, has a cast-iron radiator and views of the Guinness Gravity bar. Another smaller bedroom to the front is being used as a home office. All the floors on this level are painted. There is access to the attic, which is floored and has decent storage space.

Outside the garden is a true retreat, with plenty of well-established plants, climbing plants of jasmine and wisteria on the walls, an effective use of brick, concrete planters housing trees, a reclaimed brick shed and flagstones on the ground. It’s a lush, serene space that will require very little work, bar tending to the plants.

There’s on-street parking for residents, but it’s also possible to live here car-free, as it’s a quick walk into the city centre, it’s close to St Patrick’s Cathedral, and the Dublin Waldorf School is nearby – as are many other junior and senior schools.

Dining area

Main bedroom

Back garden