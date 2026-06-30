Cork amateur David Howard qualifies for The Open at Royal Birkdale

David Howard during the East of Ireland at County Louth Golf Club in May. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cork amateur David Howard will compete at the Open Championship next month after he was one of five golfers to secure a spot from a qualifier at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

The Open at Royal Birkdale will be the 27-year-old’s first Major championship, a considerable achievement for a player currently 1,456th in the world amateur rankings, as he overcame several seasoned Tour pros to earn the spot.

Howard was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis aged seven, and between digestive enzymes, modulators and vitamins, takes around 30 tablets a day to look after his health.

An ambassador for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, he recently quit his career as a mechanic to pursue golf and showed his ability on links when he finished second behind Patrick Keeling at the Irish Amateur Open at Seapoint in May having won the East of Ireland at Baltray last year.

“I haven’t even been to The Open to watch it before, I’ve only ever watched it on TV, so I’m looking forward to teeing it up with all the big shots,” said Howard.

He will join six other Irish players in The Open field: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Páraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Tom McKibbin, and fellow amateur Stuart Grehan.