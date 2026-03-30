National Concert Hall, auto-enrolment pensions, and children’s mental health waiting lists

The National Concert Hall is embroiled in a row over a decision by one of its officials to cancel a booking for a fundraiser by the Irish branch of an Israeli ambulance charity, which it has reversed.

It’s been revealed that more than 6,600 employers have not yet signed up to pensions auto-enrolment scheme four months after registration opened.

Many swimming pools across Ireland are ageing and many have closed altogether. There are around 100 swimming pools at risk of closing in the coming years which could leaving many communities without a public facility.

Talks between Iran and the US will take place in the coming days, according to the foreign minister of Pakistan.

One-quarter of children on the waiting list for mental health services were waiting more than nine months to be seen at the end of 2025.

The PSNI is running a scheme known as “kids’ courts” which will offer drivers caught outside a school a choice between three penalty points and going in to face a panel of 11-year-olds.

Denise O’Connor writes about the best practices for managing a home renovation.