Irish visas for Russians, ADHD and addiction, and a reckoning for dating apps

There are concerns ‘hostile’ agents may be among the 14,000 Russians granted Irish visas in the past four years.

The Government hopes to make “swift progress” pushing forward negotiations on Ukraine’s stalled bid to join the European Union when Ireland holds the union’s rotating presidency in the second half of this year.

Dating apps are struggling with the AI revolution as users lose faith. Can the industry recover?

From today Trinity College Dublin is offering a course free of charge to anyone who wants it, in response to findings which highlight the prevalence of neurodivergence amongst users of drug addiction services.

There was a warm reception for Bertie Ahern yesterday in Croke Park as members of the Muslim community gathered for the feast of Eid al-Adha. Some 500 men, women and children had gathered for the seventh annual Eid celebration at the famed GAA stadium.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.