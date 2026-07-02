Parnell Square attacker convicted; EU presidency begins; and what next for Aughinish Alumina?

Gardaí and emergency services at Parnell Square in Dublin in the aftermath of the knife attack in November 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Riad Bouchaker (52) has been found guilty of the attempted murder of three young children at Dublin’s Parnell Square in November 2023. Our legal affairs correspondent Mary Carolan recounts the events which left a child with life-altering injuries.

After authorities in Sweden froze the assets of a company owned by Rusal, which owns the Co Limerick plant Aughinish Alumina, what next for the firm linked with exports to the Russian military machine?

Ireland’s presidency of the EU has begun. What does it entail, and why does it matter?

The entrepreneur Margaret E Ward writes that return-to-work mandates, effectively ending remote or hybrid working models, is led by narcissistic chief executives.