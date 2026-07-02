Early Edition Podcast

Parnell Square attacker convicted; EU presidency begins; and what next for Aughinish Alumina?

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Plus: Are return-to-work mandates being driven by ‘narcissistic’ chief executives?

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Gardaí and emergency services at Parnell Square in Dublin in the aftermath of the knife attack in November 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Gardaí and emergency services at Parnell Square in Dublin in the aftermath of the knife attack in November 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Andrew McNair
Thu Jul 02 2026 - 06:00

Riad Bouchaker (52) has been found guilty of the attempted murder of three young children at Dublin’s Parnell Square in November 2023. Our legal affairs correspondent Mary Carolan recounts the events which left a child with life-altering injuries.

After authorities in Sweden froze the assets of a company owned by Rusal, which owns the Co Limerick plant Aughinish Alumina, what next for the firm linked with exports to the Russian military machine?

Ireland’s presidency of the EU has begun. What does it entail, and why does it matter?

The entrepreneur Margaret E Ward writes that return-to-work mandates, effectively ending remote or hybrid working models, is led by narcissistic chief executives.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Aughinish AluminaEuropean Union

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