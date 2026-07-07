Crime & Law

Woman (40s) found dead at house in Co Kerry

Scene at residence in Muckross Road area of Killarney preserved pending technical examination

FILE GARDA STOCK 12/07/19 Bray Garda Stationâ€¦ Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
Glen Murphy
Tue Jul 07 2026 - 15:321 MIN READ

A woman has been found dead in Co Kerry.

The deceased, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a domestic residence in the Muckross Road area of Killarney.

The scene has been preserved pending a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation, in particular those who were in the area of Killarney between the evening on July 6th and afternoon of July 7th and who may have any video footage such as CCTV or dash cam.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow ...

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Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist