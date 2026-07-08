Switzerland into World Cup quarter-finals as Colombia pay the penalty

Ruben Vargas of Switzerland celebrates after scoring the fifth and winning penalty. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Ruben Vargas struck the winning spot-kick as Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after a goalless 120 minutes in Vancouver.

Sevilla winger Vargas held his nerve after a cagey encounter of few goalscoring chances at the Vancouver Stadium and Switzerland will next face defending champions Argentina on Sunday in Kansas.

Vargas’s team-mate Manuel Akanji fired his spot-kick over the crossbar, but Colombia pair Davinson Sanchez and Cucho Hernandez both failed to convert and the South Americans made a painful exit.

It was 20 minutes before Gustavo Puerta forced Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into the first save, while Fabian Rieder’s angled shot was kept out by Colombia keeper Camilo Vargas.

Juan Quintero of Colombia is consoled by a team staff member of Switzerland after the team's defeat. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The caution-first approach continued in the second half. Switzerland substitute Djibril Sow slipped as he connected with a cross and Rieder curled his free-kick into the side-netting.

Colombia’s final pass also deserted them and in the first period of extra time their penalty appeals were ignored by the match officials after Jaminton Campaz went down under Miro Muheim’s challenge.

The game, at last, flickered into life as Colombia defender Jhon Lucumi’s header from a corner struck the crossbar and Switzerland substitute Zeki Amdouni’s effort was well saved by Vargas.

Swiss captain Granit Xhaka blazed a rare chance off target in the second period of extra time and the unmarked Campaz wasted the best opening of the match when shooting over the crossbar from inside the box before the tie was settled on penalties. – PA