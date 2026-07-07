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Argentina make stunning comeback to beat Egypt in World Cup classic

Enzo Fernandes scores winner in stoppage time after Lionel Messi had scored and missed penalty

Ken Early's picture
Ken Early
Tue Jul 07 2026 - 19:061 MIN READ
Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty
Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty

World Cup last 16: Egypt 2 (Ibrahim 15, Ziko 67) Argentina 3 (Romero 79, Messi 83, Enzo 90+3)

Ken Early’s report to come...

Enzo Fernandez scored a stunning winner for Argentina against Egypt after the world champions looked set to be heading out of the World Cup with the Egyptians holding a two-goal lead.

Yasser Ibrahim had given Egypt the lead early on, and with Lionel Messi missing his second penalty of the tournament, the African side went into the break 1-0 up.

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A goal by Mostafa Ziko seemed set to give Egypt a two-goal lead after a sharp counter attack, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a foul on Lisandro Martinez earlier in the attack. Ziko made no mistake a few minutes later after converting a low cross to make it 2-0.

Then the world champions fought back, with Romero scoring a header and Messi redeeming himself with his eighth goal of the tournament. A frantic finish saw Lautaro Martinez cross to Fernandes to head in the winner.

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