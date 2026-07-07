Argentina make stunning comeback to beat Egypt in World Cup classic

World Cup last 16: Egypt 2 (Ibrahim 15, Ziko 67) Argentina 3 (Romero 79, Messi 83, Enzo 90+3)

Ken Early’s report to come...

Enzo Fernandez scored a stunning winner for Argentina against Egypt after the world champions looked set to be heading out of the World Cup with the Egyptians holding a two-goal lead.

Yasser Ibrahim had given Egypt the lead early on, and with Lionel Messi missing his second penalty of the tournament, the African side went into the break 1-0 up.

A goal by Mostafa Ziko seemed set to give Egypt a two-goal lead after a sharp counter attack, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a foul on Lisandro Martinez earlier in the attack. Ziko made no mistake a few minutes later after converting a low cross to make it 2-0.

Then the world champions fought back, with Romero scoring a header and Messi redeeming himself with his eighth goal of the tournament. A frantic finish saw Lautaro Martinez cross to Fernandes to head in the winner.