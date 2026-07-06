Community healthcare waiting lists; smuggling of wood soaked in liquid cocaine; and JD Sports gift cards reissued

Some patients are waiting more than 13 years for community healthcare appointments. Photograph: iStock

New figures show some patients are waiting as long as 13½ years for community healthcare appointments like dietetics, ophthalmology and psychology.

Ireland will chair EU meetings on a significant piece of legislation aimed at strengthening the defence of marine territory, undersea cables, maritime economy and ocean health. .

Gardaí have uncovered what is believed to be the most sophisticated drugs-processing operation ever discovered in Ireland involving plywood soaked in liquid cocaine.

Investigations are continuing into the death of a man in his 30s following an incident at a pub in Co Cork on Saturday. Separately, investigations have been launched into the fatal shooting of a man in his 40s in Dún Laoghaire on Sunday morning.

JD Sports has been ordered to reissue thousands of gift cards to customers worth close to €250,000 after they were found to have expiry periods far shorter than allowed in Irish law.

Presented by Andrew McNair.