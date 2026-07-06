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Community healthcare waiting lists; smuggling of wood soaked in liquid cocaine; and JD Sports gift cards reissued

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Community healthcare waiting lists; smuggling of wood soaked in liquid cocaine; and JD gift cards reissued

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Some patients are waiting more than 13 years for community healthcare appointments. Photograph: iStock
Some patients are waiting more than 13 years for community healthcare appointments. Photograph: iStock
Andrew McNair
Mon Jul 06 2026 - 06:49

New figures show some patients are waiting as long as 13½ years for community healthcare appointments like dietetics, ophthalmology and psychology.

Ireland will chair EU meetings on a significant piece of legislation aimed at strengthening the defence of marine territory, undersea cables, maritime economy and ocean health. .

Gardaí have uncovered what is believed to be the most sophisticated drugs-processing operation ever discovered in Ireland involving plywood soaked in liquid cocaine.

Investigations are continuing into the death of a man in his 30s following an incident at a pub in Co Cork on Saturday. Separately, investigations have been launched into the fatal shooting of a man in his 40s in Dún Laoghaire on Sunday morning.

JD Sports has been ordered to reissue thousands of gift cards to customers worth close to €250,000 after they were found to have expiry periods far shorter than allowed in Irish law.

Presented by Andrew McNair.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
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